What of the Democratic rakes?
With due respect, Mr Zuckerman, have you forgotten the “womanizing” of presidents Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy, and Bill Clinton?
When I was growing up in Winchester, you, Mr. Zuckerman, were a respected businessman and to me the face of the Democrat Party. Has your party no other way to defeat our president than name-calling and personality trait-disparaging?
Judy Grove Kinter White Post
Are you kidding?
Name calling and disparagement is precisely how Trump got to be president.
Don’t remember “Crooked Hillary” and “Lyin Ted”? Accusing Ted’s father of killing JFK?
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/crooked-hillary-marco-donald-trumps-nicknames/story?id=39035114
