What is happening to Frederick County? I am writing in regard to the proposed amendments to its Rules of Procedure presented to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 8. Why were the proposed amendments put on the agenda with no prior discussion from the full board? Why does Mr. Tierney feel the need to restrict board members from communicating with their constituents and the media?
During the public comment portion of a board meeting anyone speaking, as long as they are respectful, should be allowed three minutes to do so. The citizen is giving of their time to attend the board meeting and speaking on an issue that is important to them.
Each supervisor is elected by the people, unless appointed, and is to serve the people. Anyone who cannot deal with the public should give up his or her seat.
We elect officials to represent us. How can they represent us if they don't know our concerns? I WILL communicate with the people I vote for and not go through a third party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.