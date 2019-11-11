Why wasn’t Northam ‘sent a message’?
Since President Trump has taken office, Democrats have tried to exploit the strong dislike some have of him by attempting to connect Republicans to him. In other words, they say “vote for Democrat X in order to show your dissatisfaction with Trump.”
Fair enough. This has been a political ploy used for decades. In the right districts it has worked. Our own congressional district saw such a successful appeal in the defeat of Congresswoman Barbara Comstock.
But here’s a question I have for those who voted against Comstock for this reason or intended to vote against Republicans in last week’s election for Virginia’s legislature because of their dislike of Trump. Because of the racist, repugnant, and disgusting revelation of Gov. Northam’s yearbook picture and caption, why shouldn’t we vote for Republicans to “send him a message,” as the saying goes, that we don’t want representatives who will be allies with such a leader?
Or, we should ask them, if elected, will they call for his resignation, as, to their credit, some incumbent Democratic office-holders have?
Paul Zisserson
Lake Frederick
