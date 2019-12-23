Long gone
Everyone knows that our President is the worst womanizer in the United States. If he had any other job, he would have been long gone!
Charles Zuckerman
Former mayor
City of Winchester
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Long gone
Everyone knows that our President is the worst womanizer in the United States. If he had any other job, he would have been long gone!
Charles Zuckerman
Former mayor
City of Winchester
Charles Zuckerman
Former mayor
City of Winchester
(2) comments
What is it with the Christmas punch today! This is just.....well, sad and crazy.
Charles Zuckerman, you are the epitome of what is wrong with the Democrat party - deliberate ignorance. No one can touch President Bill Clinton for womanizing, he surpassed even President John Kennedy who surpassed LBJ. Ops, were these three of your most cherished Democrats? How can you account for your lapse of memory? If DJT was still womanizing, don't you think Pelosi would have discovered it by now? Everything else leaks. Your comment is an insult to intelligent people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.