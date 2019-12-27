Is the Prayer Brunch that is an event of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival a promotional tool of the Winchester Church of God::
I as a Apple Blossom Goon have attended this event every year since inception. I have noticed that it is a highly favored event to benefit the Winchester Church of God since the director of this event attends there.
The only two churches that can accommodate this event, which sells out every year, is Fellowship Bible Church and the Winchester Church of God. The leadership tried to move to the Event Center but the director argued vehemently as rather keep it under her control and turn people away. Sodexho caters for Shenandoah University and would have catered a well rounded meal but instead we have had the same salad on rousant catered by Knouse Foods cause she works there every year since inception . Every year when the brochure comes out I buy my tix . This year , tix were not offered for sale to public prior to that but tix were sold behind scenes to sell all presales to Winchester Church of God and other friends.
and tix are not for sale to others in community.
Every year they have worship music and a soloist. We must be saying that all other churches in The Winchester Area have no talent as the Winchester Church of God provides the worship music and Scott Orndorff of the Winchester Church of God is the only one qualified to sing.
Quinton Yancey
Stephens City
I have said the same thing for years. The excuse is the "volunteers" can't work on a different day if the lunch is moved to the Wilkins Event Center. That's what you are paying the Event Center for. Move the lunch to a much larger space, CHANGE what you feed us. (I am tired of the same old chicken salad and grapes). People will pay more if they have to for better space, food and entertainment.
