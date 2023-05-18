BERRYVILLE — Are you looking for unique decor to spice up your home or business? Is vintage hip your vibe? Lucketts Spring Market may have just what you’re looking for when you don’t really know what you’re looking for.
So many uncommonplace items can be found at the open air affair, May 19-21, at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville. The annual market has become a popular extension of The Old Lucketts Store, a 138-year-old restored general store located near Leesburg and owned by Suzanne Eblen. The interior (and exterior) design shop is home to dozens of dealers who specialize in antiques and vintage or vintage-style finds.
The spring market outgrew the store’s grounds a few years ago, and Berryville’s fairgrounds became its new venue.
“We loved the setting,” says Casey McGrath, an Old Lucketts Store design consultant who is also vendor coordinator for the market. “The town of Berryville was so welcoming. It was a great partnership. There was ample parking, and it was just a nice joint venture.”
McGrath says that social media played a large role in making the market explode both in numbers of people who attend and vendors who participate.
“This is probably one of the biggest markets on the East Coast,” says McGrath. “We now have about 200 vendors.”
The market mainly focuses on furniture and home decor, but you can also find food, clothing, jewelry and more. Styles range from American farmhouse, European country, mid-century modern and more, including some finds that are so unique they are rather uncategorizable.
“We want a mix of everything, so we do vet (the vendors). We try to keep it selective, so that we don’t have too many vendors in the same category. It’s a very eclectic mix. We have vendors from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, New York, New Jersey — even one from Texas.”
Live bands, a play area for kids, food trucks and a beer garden are also available to shoppers, whose numbers have ranged from eight to 10,000 in recent years.
As word of the market continues to spread, shoppers — like the vendors — are traveling from distances near and far.
“The farthest a customer has traveled was Australia,” says McGrath. “She messaged us and we met up with her. It was so sweet! We loved it!”
So what’s the most memorable item that’s been sold at Lucketts Spring Market? McGrath has to think hard on this question, since creativity can run wild with some of the vintage repurposing and custom-made merchandise available there. But then she remembers the huge horse brought by Black Dog Salvage (a Roanoke-based business that sells commercial salvage and antiques and was once featured on the television show “Salvage Dawgs” on the DIY Network).
“The first year we had the market in Berryville, we had Black Dog Salvage with us,” she recalls. “They had this iron-forged horse handmade in Roanoke. It was massive! It was something to admire, but we didn’t think anyone would buy it. They (Black Dog Salvage) didn’t think anyone would buy it either — they really just wanted it as a display for their spot. But it sold within about five minutes of the show’s opening.”
That’s when the market’s organizers realized that their customer base was not just homeowners. They recognized that restaurant owners and other types of business owners with a variety of spaces to decorate were coming to shop.
McGrath recommends that serious customers need to be methodical and motivated.
“Be prepared,” she says. “Have measurements in hand. Maybe have a list of what you want and then don’t second guess it. Our crowd has learned that you’ve got to pull the trigger because if you don’t, it will go!”
