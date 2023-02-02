Frederick County Board of Supervisor Josh Ludwig has announced he is running for chairman of the panel.
Ludwig, a Republican who represents the Shawnee District, kicked off his campaign Friday at Fox Meadow Barn event center. A photograph in a social media post shows him in front of a campaign sign.
"It's time to finish the job and make Frederick County Conservative again," states a post on the Friends of Josh Ludwig Facebook page. "Last night I announced my candidacy for Chairman At Large. Thank you to everyone who came out to support me last night."
Ludwig was elected to his first four-year term on the board in 2021. That term expires in December of 2025.
The chairmanship, held by Republican Charles DeHaven since 2015, will be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 election. Ludwig is the second candidate to enter the race. Independent Gary Oates, who is chairman of the Frederick Water board, announced on Jan. 12 that he is campaigning for chairman on the Frederick First platform, which also boasts several other independent candidates.
Both Oates and Ludwig have filed their candidate paperwork, Frederick County Director of Elections Rich Venskoske confirmed.
DeHaven has previously declined to comment on whether he will seek another term. He is one of four supervisors who have terms expiring in this election-packed year.
The at-large seat through which the chair of the panel is elected means all Frederick County voters are able to vote on the race, whereas the other supervisors are elected by the magisterial district they represent.
If Ludwig wins the chairmanship, that would create an opening on the board for the Shawnee District seat and need for a special election to fill it in 2024, according to Frederick County Attorney Roderick Williams.
"People routinely run for offices in the state of Virginia while holding one. State senators will frequently run for state offices and if they lose, they go back to being a senator. If they win, it creates a vacancy," said Williams.
A staunch conservative, Ludwig won the Republican nomination to run for the Shawnee District seat in 2021, besting David Steigmaier who had previously won a special election and served for several months on the panel. Ludwig campaigned that he was the clear conservative choice.
The Facebook post that followed Ludwig's campaign launch on Friday was accompanied by the hashtag #ConservativeVoiceConservativeChoice.
Although the Frederick County Board of Supervisors is comprised entirely of Republicans, Ludwig wrote, "Make Frederick County Conservative again."
Oates previously told The Star he is running to bring order and stability to the panel. "I’m running for chair, especially seeing what’s gone on the last two years in the county. My goal is to return to civility and normalcy. I’m somebody, I look for problems and I fix them," Oates said.
In January, Ludwig was nominated for the board's vice-chair by Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek District). He received three votes, while Supervisor Blaine Dunn (Red Bud District) received four votes and secured the post for the year.
Ludwig, who is an aerospace engineer, did not respond to requests to comment for this article.
