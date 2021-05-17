WINCHESTER — Aerospace engineer Josh Ludwig defeated incumbent David Stegmaier on Saturday to win the Frederick County Republican Committee’s nomination to run for the Shawnee District seat on the Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 2 election.
A party canvass was held at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall on Costello Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ludwig received 170 votes to Stegmaier’s 127. The canvass required voters to sign a document stating they will support the Republican nominee in the upcoming election.
Ludwig said he was thankful for the dozens of volunteers who helped with his campaign, saying, “The people who knocked on doors really won this.”
“I think it wasn’t a win for me; it was a win of the people,” Ludwig said. “A couple of months ago, I had no thought of running for any office ever. But people came to my house, and they were concerned. We had a discussion that somebody needed to run to change things, and I got drafted.”
Ludwig said his team reached out to more than 2,000 homes.
“I couldn’t have done that by myself as a new candidate with no name recognition,” Ludwig said. “We had donations too, but I’m throwing a party for my team. They deserve every bit of the win.”
Ludwig will face Democrat Richard Kennedy in the general election.
If elected, Ludwig said his top priorities are demanding transparency from all county departments and agencies and keeping the tax rates low. In regard to transparency, he said taxpayers deserve to know how their money is spent.
“The best practice is to have transparency so all of the boards and all of the taxpayers can see where the money is going,” Ludwig said. “And then we can debate it. That’s how it’s supposed to work.”
Ludwig said he wants the school division to provide more detailed budgets. He added that he does not want Deep Equity or Critical Race Theory being taught in public schools.
When talking to voters, Ludwig said many raised concerns about the board’s recent decision to increase the meals tax from 4% to 6%, effective Oct. 1. Ludwig said restaurant owners have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic and that “people don’t want to be taxed everywhere they turn.”
Stegmaier said he congratulated Ludwig on his victory and wished him well. In November, Stegmaier won a special election for the Shawnee District seat to fill in the vacancy left by former Shawnee Supervisor Shannon Trout, who stepped down because she was moving out of the area. He will serve the remainder of Trout’s term, which expires this December.
Stegmaier said he found it difficult to run for re-election after only five months on the board.
“I am proud to have been the deciding vote to embark on replacing our dysfunctional public safety radio system with a new, vastly improved one,” Stegmaier said. “I am also proud of having been the deciding vote in passing a county budget that will give our teachers and county employees a well-deserved post-COVID pay raise. Lastly, I am proud to have had influence over the School Board’s decision not to fund the Equity and Diversity Coordinator position that the state attempted to mandate. Frederick County needs to continue to fight back against politically correct leftist demands on us coming from Richmond and Washington, D.C.”
Stegmaier noted that there is currently a split on the Board of Supervisors, with Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells often voting one way and Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber voting another way. During his brief time on the board, Stegmaier tended to vote with DeHaven/McCann-Slaughter/Wells, and was often the deciding vote on major issues. Some included approving the county budget, replacing the public safety radio system and choosing not to fund the school division’s budget categorically. He believes that being a deciding vote is why there was so much interest in the Shawnee District race.
“There’s this greater level of, sort of heightened energy and angst with regard to everybody,” Stegmaier said. “The future of our county is at stake and the question is whether we are going to do things in a reasonable and balanced way or whether we are going to be operating in a doctrinaire way. I think we need to be common-sense conservatives, and that’s what I feel I have been.”
Ludwig said he supports replacing the county’s aging public safety radio system but that he disagreed with the process by which the current board went about it. He noted there were substantial differences between the vendors considered for the project. During Wednesday night’s board meeting, the board voted 4-3 to select Texas-based EF Johnson to replace the county’s radio system for about $20 million. However, a representative from L3Harris Technologies said the project should have cost no more than $15 million.
In the coming months, Ludwig said he will be reaching out to voters to learn more about what matters to them.
“I’ll do everything I can to learn, educate myself, listen,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig has been endorsed by Winsome Sears of Frederick County, who won the Republican nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor last week. Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert said that while voters had strong feelings about Ludwig and Stegmaier, he is confident that the local Republican party will rally behind Ludwig in the general election.
