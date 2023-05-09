WINCHESTER — Tickets are still available for next week's Lunafest, an annual festival that celebrates the work of women filmmakers.
Monday's event at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd. near Winchester, is a fundraiser for Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley, a local nonprofit organization that teaches life skills and empowerment to pre-teen and teenage girls, and Chicken and Egg Pictures, a New York-based initiative that supports women nonfiction filmmakers who use their art as a catalyst for social change.
"The films are all by women and about women's issues," Annoica Ingram, executive director of the Winchester-based Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley, said about next week's Lunafest at the Alamo. "They can be anything from a short documentary to an animated version of what happened in someone's life. They make everyone cry, but in a good way."
Since all Lunafest films are shorts, the seven to be shown Monday total just 90 minutes, Ingram said. Each title is intended to spark conversation, connections, and change.
Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley started in 2011 as a way to support the emotional and physical health of girls in grades three through eight.
"It's a 10-week program that we offer twice a year, in the fall and in the spring, and the girls meet twice a week," Ingram said. "They learn about how to choose and be good friends, conflict resolution skills, how to give back to their community through a community impact project and a lot of other great, wonderful things they can use for the rest of their lives, all while training to complete a 5K at the end of the 10-week season."
Lunafest was launched in 2001 by Clif Bar and Co., the California-based manufacturer of Luna protein bars, to advance women's issues while raising money for nonprofit organizations. Rather than staging the festival in a single location, the films are screened on multiple occasions across the United States and Canada to support as many nonprofit agencies as possible.
To date, the annual festival has featured more than 175 women filmmakers, had over 2,900 screenings and raised in excess of $7 million for its nonprofit partners.
Ingram said this year's Lunafest could be the last. That's because Clif Bar and Co. was acquired last year by Mondelez International Inc. of Chicago and the new owner is trying to determine whether to continue the film festival. Mondelez has already announced there will be no Lunafest in 2024.
This year's Lunafest will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at the Alamo Drafthouse Winchester. Tickets are $10.75 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance at https://bit.ly/42br8zY.
"Everybody's going to get a free Luna bar and we're going to have a photo booth," Ingram said. "And I'll be there talking about Girls on the Run."
If you can't make it out to Monday's festival but still want to watch the films and support Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley, an at-home screening will be offered online beginning at 6 p.m. May 19. The seven films can be viewed within a 48-hour period by anyone who buys a $15 ticket to the virtual presentation at https://bit.ly/41aRzoh.
To learn more about Girls on the Run Shenandoah Valley, visit girlsontherunsv.org.
