Barbara Hineline, owner of Fresco Kitchen on the Loudoun Street Mall, prepares 30 meals for caregivers for clients of The Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Inc. on North Cameron Street in Winchester. The center is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meals, made from locally sourced ingredients, included pasta Bolognese, vegetables and a homemade dessert.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

