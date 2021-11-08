WINCHESTER — Valley Health is offering free and low-cost lung cancer screenings all month as part of November’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
In past years, Valley Health has offered one day in November when it would charge patients without insurance $90 for screenings. This year, they’re charging $20 for screenings throughout November.
Patients with insurance, Medicare or Medicaid may get the screening for free.
Those eligible for a lung-cancer screening need to meet the following criteria:
They’ve been smoking a pack a day for more than 20 years (or two packs a day for 15 years)
They quit smoking within the last 15 years
They are between the ages of 55 and 80
Screening involves a low-dose CT scan and will take place at all six of Valley Health’s regional hospitals. Patients will also get a consultation from a physician and radiologist.
The goal of the screenings is to diagnose cancer early enough to successfully treat it, but the screening is still relatively new.
“Lung cancer screening is one of the newer kids on the block,” said Dr. Daniel Hynes, a pulmonologist at Valley Health’s Cancer Center on the campus of Winchester Medical Center.
“While not prevalent, it does account for more cancer diagnoses than the other cancers,” he said. “The earlier we catch it, the better.”
Only widely available since 2013, the screenings are unique because they’re the main way that patients can learn they have lung cancer and still do anything about it.
Unlike with other illnesses, lung cancer patients don’t tend to notice any symptoms until they’re at an advanced stage, and by that point, treatment isn’t usually successful.
The screenings alert patients to a problem sometimes years before they’ll see any symptoms.
So far this year, Valley Health has performed 1,609 low-dose CT scans and found 19 cancers, 10 of which were stage 1, according to Lindsey Temple, operations manager of the Valley Health Cancer Center at Winchester Medical Center.
Nationally, lung cancer affects 57.3 people out of every 100,000, according to the state cancer profiles reported at https://statecancerprofiles.cancer.gov.
Virginia reports an incidence of 54.8 per 100,000, while area localities range from 46.4 in Clarke County to 75.1 in Warren County.
Elsewhere around the area, Frederick County reports an incidence of 58.4, Shenandoah County 61.9, Winchester 69.3 and Page County 70.7.
West Virginia reports an incidence of 79 people with lung cancer out of every 100,000 people.
Still, not many people know there is a screening process for lung cancer, said Dr. Shalini Reddy, a thoracic surgeon at the cancer center.
By far, the main risk factor of getting lung cancer is smoking, which they said accounts for at least 95% of local lung cancer diagnoses. Besides age and longtime smoking, radon poisoning, second-hand smoke, asbestos or other carcinogens and radiation therapy can also contribute to lung cancer.
Though screenings focus on certain high-risk patients, Reddy said that other patients can learn more about their health through a regular physical with their primary care physician.
Anyone with shortness of breath can have medical tests done to determine the cause, she said.
The hospital’s Incidental Lung Nodule Program will also sometimes refer patients to Reddy and Hynes, and they often share information with other physicians on-site to get patients the best care they can.
To avoid the likelihood of getting lung cancer, Reddy and Hynes recommend not smoking, quitting as soon as possible if you do smoke, not using other tobacco products and not vaping or using e-cigarettes.
Though they said vaping hasn’t been around long enough for studies to prove a connection to lung cancer, they said that vaping has been shown to cause lung injury, and very quickly.
With the increase of vaping among young people in 2018 and 2019, they said that many patients have exhibited lung injury and or developed lung infections.
The problem, they said, is the wide variety of chemicals in vape juice that can harm the lungs. Plus, Hynes said, heating liquid to inhale into the lungs is never a good idea.
“The lung is a delicate organ,” Reddy said.
Its purpose is to take oxygen to the body’s cells while removing and expelling carbon dioxide.
“This is one of the reasons why we live,” she said.
To schedule a screening, call 540-536-LUNG (5864).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.