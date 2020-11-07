WINCHESTER — Kristin Zimet has had lung cancer twice and beaten it twice. Having defied expectations, she wants the community to know that appearances are not always reality.
Many assumptions come with a lung cancer diagnosis — one being that the victims must have done it to themselves.
Although smoking can lead to a cancer diagnosis, Zimet says she was never a smoker. She doesn’t know what caused her to develop cancer twice, first in her right lung and then in her left, but she suspects it could be from radon poisoning.
“When they don’t know a reason, that’s one possible suspect,” said the 72-year-old Zimet, who lives in Frederick County. “And houses in this area do need to be checked for radon and protected for high levels.”
She said that even before her two cancer diagnoses, her house had a protective device installed that blows radon out from the basement and into the air outside.
Still, she said, her doctors can’t say with confidence that radon caused her cancer.
Since she never had any symptoms and didn’t have any risk factors, she said she was lucky to be diagnosed before her cancer reached an advanced stage.
“It’s made me stronger,” she said of her experience. “It’s made me aware of the preciousness of every single breath.”
November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and Valley Health is holding an awareness walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Valley Health Cancer Center at 400 Campus Blvd. in Winchester. Survivors and their families can participate by walking with the lung cancer team along the walking trail behind the Cancer Center.
Masks must be worn inside the Cancer Center and during the walk. Those in the same household may walk together but must maintain 6 feet of distance from other groups and individuals.
Virtual walking will also be encouraged.
Dr. Shalini Reddy, a thoracic surgeon at the Cancer Center, said that smoking is the main cause of lung cancer and also affects those who don’t smoke.
Lung cancer usually occurs in smokers or those exposed to second-hand smoke, she said.
“It’s not one person but multiple persons who are getting exposed to smoke,” Reddy said.
Worse, she said that symptoms don’t develop until a late stage, so that by the time symptoms begin, it might be too late for doctors to treat.
Diagnosis of lung cancer, therefore, is highly dependent on risk factors, Reddy said. People between the ages of 55 and 75 who smoke 15 cigarettes a day for 40 years are prime candidates for lung cancer screenings, even if they don’t have symptoms.
Reddy said screenings begin with a chest X-ray followed by a low-dose CT scan.
Quitting smoking increases survival rates. Those who previously smoked but haven’t smoked for more than 15 years do not qualify for a typical lung cancer screening, she said, even if they’re in the main age bracket of smokers who qualify.
Lung cancer can also occur from exposure to asbestos in older homes, Reddy said. That, along with radon, are the main risk factors for women who are nonsmokers, she said.
Despite medical advances in recent years, Reddy said lung cancer is still difficult to treat because of the lack of symptoms in many patients as well as a lack of education among the general public.
“There is a huge amount of stigma [that] you did it to yourself,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that we should not treat them.”
Lung cancer also doesn’t get the “limelight” that breast, colon and prostate cancer do, she said, even though it causes more deaths each year than all three combined.
“Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, making up almost 25% of all cancer deaths,” the American Cancer Society states at its website cancer.org.
“Lung cancer (both small cell and non-small cell) is the second most common cancer in both men and women (not counting skin cancer),” the site states. “In men, prostate cancer is more common, while in women breast cancer is more common.”
The average age of people when diagnosed with lung cancer is about 70.
Zimet said she only learned of her first cancer diagnosis because she had a chest X-ray done for a case of pneumonia that didn’t clear up quickly enough to satisfy her friends.
In February 2013, she was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in the right lung and had the lowest of three lobes removed.
On her five-year appointment, when she hoped she would hear she was officially in remission, she had an X-ray and learned of cancer in her left lung. She had surgery in October 2018 to remove a piece of her top left lobe, leaving her with about two-thirds normal lung function in her two lungs combined.
“Usually they say five years is the golden time,” she said. If there’s no recurrence of cancer, “they pronounce you cured.”
Despite the experience, she said she’s grateful to have gone through it. It’s given her greater compassion for others going through difficult times and also made her less afraid of challenges that come up.
“I grew up in a family where ‘cancer’ was an ugly name,” she said.
Eventually starting counseling after getting her parents’ permission, she said she learned not to fear difficulties but instead to share them.
“Call it by its name. Share the experience,” she said. “First time around, I thought immediately how it would affect my family.
She also recommended those facing cancer to be willing to ask for help.
“There is so much help out there,” she said. “Name it, face it, participate in it. Be active on your own behalf.”
God bless you, Ms. Zimet. May you have a long, happy life.
