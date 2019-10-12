LURAY — In a battle of the only two teams unbeaten in Bull Run District play coming into Friday, Luray knocked off Clarke County 35-34.
The Bulldogs' winning score came with 5:21 left in the third quarter after the Eagles had taken a 34-28 lead 17 seconds earlier. Luray is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the district while the Eagles fall to 4-2, 2-1.
Check back Sunday for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.