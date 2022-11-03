BERRYVILLE — During the Bull Run District regular season the Clarke County volleyball team defeated every district opponent with the exception of one.
On Thursday night, that one team stood between the Eagles and the Region 2B championship match, as well as their first trip to the state tournament since 2010. Clarke County gave a strong effort, but once again, Luray had what it took to rise above the Eagles.
In a match that no one will forget anytime soon, the sixth-seeded Bulldogs held off a furious Clarke County rally in the final set for a 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 25-8, 17-25, 15-13) victory in the Region 2B semifinals. Luray beat No. 2 Clarke in all three of their meetings this year.
"We've been focusing a lot on mental toughness this season," Clarke coach Skyler Layton said. "We were very impressed after the score of the third set that we came back in the fourth set and won. To watch them fight for it, it truly spoke to how much they really wanted it.
"We told them going into the fourth set that they had to decide whether or not the season was gonna end after that or whether we were gonna continue. They came out and they fought for it. They definitely wanted to continue but Luray was just a little bit better tonight."
Luray (16-8) advances to Tuesday's 7 p.m. championship match against No. 1 East Rockingham and qualified for the Class 2 state tournament. East Rock beat No. 4 Central 3-1 in Thursday's other semifinal.
"All the credit goes to the girls, and to Clarke County. They really worked hard. Both teams did," Luray coach Susan Henry-Wilson said. "It was extremely nerve-wracking but the girls trusted one another, they believed and they stuck to the game plan. I can't say enough. It was a great game."
In the fifth set Luray, like it had in sets one and three, jumped out to a quick start. The Bulldogs broke a 3-3 tie with three straight points for a 6-3 lead, which spurred them on their way to a 14-8 advantage.
But Clarke County (15-10) came storming back with three straight points, forcing Luray to take its first timeout at 14-11.
After the timeout, Clarke's Keira Rohrbach pulled the Eagles to within two with a block. On the next point, the Bulldogs thought they had won the match and their fans went crazy in celebration. But senior middle hitter Lindsay Bly was called for a net violation to pull the Eagles to within one at 14-13. The Bulldogs them called their final timeout.
After the timeout Luray crossed everyone up. Instead of going to one of their senior middle hitters Bly or Jaidyn McClung, they went to junior Gracie Embry and she came through with the biggest kill in her high school career to send the Bulldogs onto the finals.
Bly finished the match with 11 kills, 19 blocks and 12 digs. McClung registered 17 kills and 24 digs. Claudia Cave chipped in with nine kills, 13 digs and 32 assists and Bailey Ancell had 19 digs.
Luray never trailed in the first set and led by as much as seven points (18-11) at one point. The Eagles stormed back to 22-20, but McClung eventually ended with her fourth kill of the set. Bly picked up three blocks in the opening set.
In the second set, the Eagles broke a 9-9 tie with a 10-5 run and grabbed a 19-14 lead on a kill by Bailey Mayo. Luray got to within one point on two occasions (19-18, 24-23) but Clarke was able to put the second set away on a kill by Karly Erickson. Rohrbach had two kills, two aces and a block in the second set while Anna Spencer had four kills.
In the third set the Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-1 lead and coasted to a 25-8 victory. The Eagles returned the favor in the fourth, taking a 16-5 lead and holding on for a 25-17 victory to force the fifth set that went to the Bulldogs.
Spencer led the way for the Eagles with a match-high 23 kills. Rohrbach added four aces and two blocks and Karly Erickson had four aces. Allie Lynch had 40 assists and Natalia Rodriguez Gonzales had 22 digs for Clarke County.
Layton was proud of her team for giving itself a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
"We came a long way this season," Layton said. "We definitely improved. We had our ups and downs but towards the end we figured out what worked for us and they deserved to be here tonight."
