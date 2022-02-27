Luray continues to show why it's the defending state champions for Class 2 girls' basketball.
The top-seeded Bulldogs defeated No. 3 Clarke County for the fourth time in four meetings on Saturday at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird, taking the Region 2B championship game 76-57.
The Eagles (17-9) had already clinched a Class 2 state tournament berth with Thursday's 62-51 win over Page County. Clarke County will travel to Region 2A champion John Marshall of Richmond on Friday for the quarterfinals at a time to be announced. The Justices (16-6) beat Brunswick 67-31 on Friday in the Region 2A title game.
Luray (25-2) jumped on Clarke County early to win Saturday's game. Led by Emilee Weakley (36 points), the Bulldogs led 23-7 after one quarter, 42-22 at half and 59-34 after three quarters.
Luray defeated Clarke County 61-28 and 57-34 in the regular season and 62-48 in the Bull Run District championship game.
In a phone interview on Sunday, Clarke County coach Regina Downing said her team didn't have the energy it usually has at the start of games, and she felt playing in front of a larger crowd than normal might have played a role.
"Our kids have never really played in front of a large crowd like that, and I think that got into our heads," Downing said. "We kind of didn't know how to receive it a little bit.
"There was a lack of focus [at the start]. Luray came out strong. They punched us pretty quick."
Clarke County was led on Saturday by Ellie Brumback (21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals), Hailey Evans (eight points, seven rebounds, three steals), Kaiya Williams (six points, two assists) and Bailey Beard (six points). The Eagles hit 19 of 56 shots while Luray made 26 of 49.
Weakley, last year's Class 2 Player of the Year, is averaging 30.5 points per game in four games against Clarke County, with at least 22 points in each contest. She had 28 points at halftime.
"It's very difficult to defend her, because she's so strong, she knows what she wants to do, and she has that relentless effort," Downing said. "She has that mindset that she's not going to let anyone stop her. It's tough to keep her in front of you."
Jaidyn McClung added 12 points and Amber Tharpe had 10 for Luray.
Clarke County did play better in the second half and outscored Luray 23-17 in the fourth quarter.
"We came back with more energy and more effort," Downing said. "We turned it up defensively a little bit and we kind of got into them. We starting causing some turnovers and playing our style of basketball."
Brumback's play was a big bright spot for the Eagles.
"Ellie brings it every night, and you know what you're going to get from her every night," Downing said. "She's going to fight to the end and give you her all."
Clarke County didn't have the performance it wanted, but Downing feels the experience will help the Eagles for the state tournament.
"We took a lot from that game," Downing said. "The kids, after the game, they saw what went wrong, and they were excited to get themselves ready for the state tournament and get themselves focused on the things we need to do."
