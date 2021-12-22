A Luray man upset about failing an Army entrance exam pleaded guilty Monday to cyberstalking a female military recruiter in Harrisonburg.
Braxton Louis Danley, 26, faces up to five years in prison when sentenced in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg on Feb. 1, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
According to prosecutors, Danley emailed the recruiter in February 2018 expressing interest in joining the Army. The following month, he went to the victim’s recruiting station in Harrisonburg to take the test, but did not get a passing score.
The victim and other recruiters told him to continue studying and take the test again later.
In April 2018, Danley called the victim multiple times on her Army-issued cellphone and the recruiting station’s general line to ask about retaking the test. Each time, Danley was asked if he had studied, and he admitted he hadn’t.
He was told he could only retake the test after studying.
On May 14, 2018, Danley sent an email to the victim’s Army email address that stated, “I remember everything you [expletive] done to me so time to settle the score.” The same day, he called the recruiting station and told another recruiter that he was mad and should be arrested.
The victim then called police and had Danley served with a trespass notice.
Over the next few months, Danley continued to send harassing text messages to the victim, who eventually got a preliminary protection order against him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Dec. 23, 2018, Danley posted a message on Facebook directed at the victim and two other Army recruiters that said, in part, “your lieing [expletive] up my life . lock and load [expletive] ima at your doorstep now,” the release says. Danley was arrested a week later for violating the preliminary protection order.
He was sentenced to 12 months and was released in June 2019 on good behavior.
Within a couple of months of being released, he started posting threats about the victim on Facebook again. In January 2020, Danley posted a message on Facebook that said, “24 im getin locked remember j rj this is to. you im coming to get you,” the release says. In addition to the message, he posted a link to a YouTube video portraying a violent home invasion and murder depicted through lyrics and images.
Danley was arrested and charged initially in Rockingham County General District Court. Those charges were dismissed, and he was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019.
Sounds like we avoided one potential Lt Calley to be recruited. We don't need monsters or mental cases to be given weapons or to represent our nation.
