LURAY — Based on how it played the Clarke County volleyball team nine days earlier, Luray had every reason to feel confident heading into Thursday night’s Region 2B championship match.
Slow starts by the Eagles in the first two sets didn’t do anything to dim that outlook.
The top-seeded Bulldogs swept No. 2 Clarke County for the second straight match on Thursday, this time by the scores of 25-20, 25-6, 25-20. In another match held at Luray on April 6, the 11-3 Bulldogs — who advance to next week’s Class 2 state semifinals — won 25-14, 25-18, 25-9.
Luray’s boisterous fans had plenty to cheer and stomp their feet to as the Bulldogs took advantage of three Clarke County (10-4) attack errors in jumping out to leads of 6-0 and 9-2 in the first set. And they took complete control of the second set by scoring 14 of the first 15 points.
After wiping away some tears, Clarke County senior setter Alyssa Hoggatt (19 assists) said the Eagles — competing in their first region final since 2010 — suffered too many droughts over the course of the match.
In the first set, Clarke County went on a 5-0 run to get within 9-7, but then Luray answered with a 6-0 run. After the Eagles finally seemed to find a groove in the third set, they saw an 18-16 lead vanish as a result of a 6-0 Bulldogs run.
“They had so many runs where we just got extremely behind,” Hoggatt said. “It’s really hard to come back from those.”
Clarke County was in a transition phase due to injuries to right side hitter Mackenzie Cather and defensive specialist Belle Reid in the last match against Luray (those two remained out on Thursday).
The Eagles earned impressive sweeps of Madison County (regular season) and East Rockingham (region semifinals) since then, but Clarke County couldn’t match Luray’s execution level on Thursday.
“They have some real good hitters and some real good blockers,” Clarke County coach Skyler Layton said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get around their blocks to have our offense go, and our blocks just really weren’t there tonight to soften it up for defense back row.”
In the first set, Luray’s Jaidyn McClung had six of her 16 kills and Brynlee Burrill (13 digs) had five of her eight kills. And during the 6-0 run that put Luray up 15-7, the Bulldogs had two blocks and took advantage of an attack error and some Clarke miscommunication on serve receive.
Clarke County climbed to within four points three times, but an Eagles service error ended the set at 25-20.
The Eagles didn’t have a single kill in the second set. Part of that was a result of five attack errors, and part of that was a result of 5-foot-10 middle hitter Lindsay Bly, who recorded four of her 10 blocks in that set. The Bulldogs’ defense was also led by Baylee Burrill (18 digs for the match).
“Lindsay is getting hot at the right time,” Luray coach Susan Henry-Wilson said. “I can see it in practice and I can see it in the last several games. We ask her to take care of the big girls for our opponents, and her and Makenzie [Richards] do a nice job of taking on that [blocking role] for us.”
Clarke County junior middle hitter Bella Stem (14 kills, six digs) said she had no intention of seeing the manner in which her team performed in the second set continue into the third. She reminded her team that it had come back from two sets down to beat Luray 3-2 at home on March 27.
“We just needed to take a minute, take a deep breath, get everything together, and we did,” Stem said. “We just couldn’t finish it.”
The Eagles jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third set. Down 10-8, Clarke County’s players screamed repeatedly in celebration as they put the pressure on with five straight points, with Bailey Mayo recording the first kill and Stem the last four. A quick directional flick from Stem’s right hand toward the back left corner made it 11-10 during the run and prompted a timeout from Luray.
“We’re good at fighting, and we saw that fight come out during that third set,” Layton said. “I was proud of them for pushing through and not giving up.”
“When they called that timeout, we all knew we were in their heads,” Stem said. “But they used that timeout to their advantage and they eventually came back.”
Stem blasted two more kills out of the break to make it 13-10 Eagles. The teams went back and forth and Clarke took an 18-16 lead when Bly whiffed on an attack attempt.
Bly made up for that error in a big way, recording two blocks and a kill as part of a 6-0 run to give Luray a 22-18 lead it would not relinquish. Five points later, some miscommunication on the Eagles’ serve receive resulted in a rushed third touch that was bumped wide by Clarke County, giving the Bulldogs the title.
Though the season didn’t end the way the Eagles wanted, Clarke County took a big step forward as a program. The Eagles snapped a string of three straight losing seasons and shared the Bull Run District title with Luray. Clarke County had not won a district title since 2012.
“Overall, we’ve had a great season,” Layton said. “Tonight does not define our team. We’ve done great things this season, and we’ll continue to do great things in the future.”
In addition to Hoggatt, Clarke County loses seniors Reid, Cather, Sara Murray and Kileigh Smallwood, but will have eight returning varsity players, including its top two players in kills and blocks in Stem and Abby Peace, and libero Natalia Rodriguez (seven digs on Thursday).
Clarke County had to not only deal with the adversity of losing two players to injuries late in the season, but also had to deal with an 11-day COVID-19 shutdown during the middle of the season. Clarke’s football and golf programs were also a part of that.
“I’m just proud of everyone,” Stem said. “Everyone’s done their part this season, especially with all that was thrown at us. People played different positions this season, people were sick, people were injured. I just think with what we were given and what life threw at us, we did our best to make the best of it.
“Being here [in the regional final] was just amazing. We would have loved to win, but just being here is such a big achievement. It just gives us something else to strive for next season.”
