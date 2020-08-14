FRONT ROYAL — On Tuesday night, former Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley was hired as Lynchburg’s new city manager.
Stanley, 51, served as county administrator for 20 years until his July resignation was requested by the Board of Supervisors. He will replace Lynchburg’s retiring City Manager Bonnie Svrcek Sept. 1.
Stanley said during the meeting that Lynchburg is known throughout the state for a history of “great governance” and he looks forward to continuing that standard.
In a City of Lynchburg news release, Stanley stated that he and his family “look forward to this fantastic opportunity the next chapter in life brings.” He added that he is “proud to have left Warren County a stronger, more vibrant and resilient community and I look forward to bringing that experience to the Hill City.”
Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan states in the release that the City Council was “very deliberate in making its choice.”
“We have complete confidence in Doug being the right person to lead the organization,” she stated.
During the meeting, Dolan said that the City Council is aware of the alleged embezzlement scandal within the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority and “we are convinced that in addition to lacking legal responsibility for oversight, Mr. Stanley had no connection to any wrongdoing even indirectly and we are confident that he has satisfied all his management responsibilities with integrity.”
