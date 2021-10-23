WINCHESTER — Now that it owns all the property required for construction of Cameron Square, Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond is working with the Winchester Board of Architectural Review (BAR) to finalize designs of the residential and commercial complex proposed for the 200 and 300 blocks of North Cameron Street.
"Understanding the historic context of downtown Winchester, we want to bring a product that complements what's already here but also provides a different interpretation of materials and some modern elements," Bernard Harless, a principal with Lynx Ventures, told the BAR at its meeting on Thursday afternoon.
As proposed, Cameron Square would include 171 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, a concrete parking deck with as many as 195 spaces and room for two ground-level retail businesses. It would be located on several parcels that were previously owned by the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Glaize Developments Inc.
Last week, Lynx completed its purchase of all the required parcels at an approximate total cost just shy of $3 million.
The BAR has oversight of the exterior appearances of all structures in Winchester's downtown Historic District. Since Cameron Square is located in that district, the project cannot proceed without the board's approval of the building's design and construction materials.
Harless said the front of Cameron Square would be built on the site of the former Winchester Towers, a hotel-turned-apartment building that was demolished by the EDA in late 2016. For this portion of the structure, Lynx is proposing dark red brick and large windows.
"As you work your way around the site, we have a combination of metal panels, fiber cement siding ... and we also are planning a precast parking deck," Harless said.
Since the complex would fill nearly two city blocks along North Cameron Street, it would be bisected by East Fairfax Lane. The top two levels of the four-story Cameron Square would span across the road, which City Council recently conveyed to Lynx for inclusion in the development, but the street would still have enough width and height to remain accessible to emergency service vehicles.
The brick front of Cameron Square, which would be located across the street from the George Washington Hotel at 103 E. Piccadilly St., has a comparable footprint to the former Winchester Towers. As for the rest of the complex, current designs show a mix of exterior building elements and staggered roof heights that give the impression of several adjacent four-story structures rather than one large mass of concrete, metal and glass.
Also adding to the visual mix are three existing brick buildings in the 300 block of North Cameron Street that would be incorporated into Cameron Square. One of those structures is currently empty, and the other two are occupied by Winchester Brew Works and NextHome Realty Select. Both businesses are expected to remain there once Cameron Square is completed.
The parking deck would be located at the very rear of the complex and would cover an area currently occupied by Old Town Cidery, an open-air bar at 326 N. Cameron St. The operators of that establishment, brothers David Glaize and Philip Glaize III, knew before opening the business last year that their establishment would most likely be temporary because of the proposed construction of Cameron Square.
Designs shared with the BAR on Thursday were strictly conceptual. Harless said Lynx wanted the board's feedback and guidance before any site plans are finalized and formally submitted to the city for approval.
BAR Chairman Kyle Hopkins suggested that Lynx seek the board's approval in two phases: One for the overall layout and massing of the complex, the other for specific materials and lighting that Lynx wants to use in Cameron Square's construction.
"Maybe a layered approach could be helpful," Hopkins said, due to the size of the proposed project.
At the BAR's next meeting on Nov. 4, Lynx is scheduled to request formal permission to demolish two buildings — a materials storage unit and a warehouse, both of which were constructed between 1910 and 1925 and have been vacant for years — located at 101 E. Fairfax Lane, within the proposed construction site. A public hearing on that request will be held before the board casts its vote on razing the structures.
Attending Thursday afternoon's Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Kyle Hopkins and members Beth Elgin, Don Packard and Nicholas Robb. BAR members Samar Jafri and Elizabeth Yo were absent.
