WINCHESTER — The Richmond firm proposing redevelopment of the site where Winchester Towers once stood has informed city officials that it would only need to demolish two vacant buildings to make way for a mixed-use complex that spans two square blocks.
Bernard Harkless, a principal with Lynx Ventures Inc., told the city’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) on Thursday that his firm wants to clear two vacant structures from 101 E. Fairfax Lane to construct a parking deck that would serve downtown visitors and tenants of its planned Cameron Square project.
As proposed, Cameron Square would include an estimated 165 one- and two-bedroom apartments in up to five separate buildings, plus 8,000 square feet of ground-floor space for retail and restaurant use, in Winchester’s downtown historic district.
Lynx is in the midst of a feasibility study to determine if the mixed-use complex would generate enough revenue to offset its projected $35.5 million development costs. If the study proves favorable, the firm would buy the former Winchester Towers site at 200-214 N. Cameron St. from the Winchester Economic Development Authority, as well as parcels owned by Glaize Properties Inc. at 220, 224, 302, 324 and 326 North Cameron Street, 101 and 110 East Fairfax Lane, and 145 Baker Lane.
The Towers site is vacant, but the Glaize-owned buildings are still standing. Two of the Glaize structures on North Cameron Street were recently renovated and are occupied by Winchester Brew Works and NextHome Realty Select, while the other structures are empty.
According to Lynx’s proposal, the previously renovated Glaize buildings would be incorporated into the new Cameron Square project, and the vacant buildings at the corner of Cameron and Baker streets would be converted into a four-story apartment building.
“Our objective is to always keep historic properties if we can,” Harkless told the BAR.
The project’s parking deck would be located at 101 E. Fairfax Lane, between the four-story apartment building and a five-story mixed-use structure proposed for the site where Winchester Towers stood before being demolished three years ago.
Currently, there are two Glaize-owned structures at 101 E. Fairfax Lane — a materials storage building and a warehouse — that were constructed between 1910 and 1925. Both buildings have been vacant for years.
Since the proposed Cameron Square development site is in the Historic District, the BAR is tasked with approving the project’s design and determining the fate of the existing structures on the assembled parcels.
“We really have to look at those two buildings carefully,” BAR member Beth Elgin said, referring to the structures proposed for demolition at 101 E. Fairfax Lane.
“These buildings, in my mind, have a little less historical significance than the [other] street-front properties,” BAR Chairman Kevin Walker added.
Harkless said Lynx will also have to figure out what to do about the Glaize-owned building at 145 Baker St., a small portion of which encroaches into an adjacent property owned by CSX Transportation. Once an agreement is reached with CSX, developers will have a better idea of how to incorporate the existing structure into the Cameron Square project.
Lynx plans on working with the BAR throughout the design process.
“We appreciate conceptual reviews,” Walker told Harkless.
“These things are collaborative,” Harkless replied.
Since the project would be in Winchester’s downtown Enterprise Zone and Historic District, Lynx would automatically qualify for construction incentives up to $2.4 million. In October, City Council approved additional tax breaks that would raise that amount to as high as $3.1 million.
Winchester would not have to dip into its coffers to cover the extra incentives because Lynx would pay taxes on the properties each year, and the city would rebate portions of those payments for 10 years or until the entire incentive amount is returned to Lynx, whichever occurs first.
“We’re ready to really start moving forward,” Harkless said. “I would hope that we could start construction sometime in late spring or early summer of next year.”
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Kevin Walker, Vice Chairwoman Patricia Jackson and members Don Packard Jr., Kyle Hopkins, Beth Elgin and Samar Jafri. Geraldine Kiefer was absent.
