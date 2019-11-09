WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Conservatory is staging one of William Shakespeare’s most well-known plays next weekend — but you may not want to say the name of it while you’re in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre.
“I noticed that when we do speak of it, we do say The Scottish Play,” Scott Hudson, associate professor and director of acting, said with a laugh.
“But in rehearsals the legend is that you can say the name (Macbeth) if you are in the theater and rehearsing. If you are in the theater and not doing the play, that’s when the curse comes into play.”
The curse has resulted in bad things happening since the play’s first run in 1606. According to the Royal Shakespeare Company website, a coven of witches objected to Shakespeare using real incantations in the play, so they put a curse on it. The first performance resulted in the death of the actor playing Lady Macbeth and Shakespeare himself had to take on the part. In 1849, the Astor Place Riot in New York resulted in at least 20 deaths and more than 100 injuries due to a rivalry between two actors who were playing Macbeth in opposing productions at the time. Other happenings include accidents such as actors falling off the stage, theater fires, mysterious deaths and other narrow misses.
While staging the production has been challenging due to its enormity, Hudson said, bad luck has been kept at bay (knock on wood).
“There are many many stories passed down within theater of things that have happened— accidents, people dying and being killed in the play. But there’s also many blessings, many great things have come from the play. Great actors, so many good things have happened from it,” said Hudson.
The tale of Macbeth is about a general who receives a prophecy from three witches that he will one day become King of Scotland. Macbeth and his wife become obsessed with this idea and decide to take the matter into their own hands by killing King Duncan, allowing Macbeth to assume the throne. But Macbeth soon commits more murders to protect himself from suspicion, resulting in Macbeth becoming a tyrannical ruler. Both he and Lady Macbeth descent into madness and eventually, death.
Shakespearean plays can often be intimidating to theater-goers, but Hudson says hearing the words can sound like poetry, even a musical.
“If you’re not a Shakespeare person, if you come to this, you’ll be able to hear it, to follow it,” he said.
“We’re hoping that there’s a relationship that’s developed between the performers and audience... We’re focusing and emphasizing how we engage the audience with these words. The challenge is its poetry, alliteration, the consonants. We believe when it’s hit in a certain way, that we can say ‘Oh that’s poetry.’ We’re really serving Shakespeare to the best of our ability. It’s beautiful poetry. May it please the King.”
Taking on Shakespeare, with its demanding language, is challenging for any performer. Hudson says that senior Avery Sedlacek, who plays Macbeth, “commands the language quite well. To sustain that long during a two-hour run, that’s a lot of work.”
Junior Lauren Bell plays Lady Macbeth. Hudson said that the two have a unique chemistry.
“In audition the chemistry between Macbeth and Lady Macbeth was really rich, likable. To come to find out, they were friends in high school, so they are very comfortable with one another and there’s a sense of trust between them, and it’s magical to watch,” he said.
Hudson said that he selected this play in part because it’s one of his favorites, and the Conservatory believes that a Shakespeare play should be a part of a student’s education.
“We’ve been doing them because they are quite universal, and that makes them a masterpiece. It stands the test of time,” he said.
Hudson feels that the play could be seen as timely by the audience.
“Particularly where our country is right now, you hear fears — whatever party you’re with — but we’re not looking at it that way. The story of greed, humanity that we have within us, a nature that can choose to want more than what is to be, and to do it at all costs, and how one can be tempted by outside forces, be it spiritual or people,” he explained.
“That’s what the story looks at. Given the time we’re in, you start to hear that language, though we’re not doing it that way, it starts to hit in a personal way.”
Treat yourself to the performance, too, to see up-and-coming acting talent in our own backyard.
“This is a top-tier acting program; it’s growing. Students are being accepted into this program who are going through a very competitive course to get in, audition process,” said Hudson.
“They go through a rigorous training. These are promising students who are very serious about the future of their career. To take on Shakespeare is demanding,” he said.
“Macbeth” opens Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m., followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 and a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Tickets are $12 — $23 and can be purchased online at www.conservatoryperforms.org or by calling the box office at 540-665-4569.
