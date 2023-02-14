BERRYVILLE — More than likely, the newest member of the Clarke County School Board has attended his last meeting.
Russell District member Andrew MacDonald submitted his resignation, effective Feb. 24, at the end of a budget work session/public hearing Monday night.
MacDonald announced that he's been appointed as an assistant state attorney general. Remaining on the board would be a conflict of interest, he said.
"So you won't be attending the (regular monthly) meeting on the 27th then?" asked board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, the Buckmarsh District's representative. MacDonald replied he would not.
School division Superintendent Chuck Bishop and Millwood District board member Jonathan Turkel congratulated MacDonald on his appointment.
In the fall of 2021, the board appointed MacDonald to temporarily succeed another Russell District member who resigned. Then, in a special race last November, he was elected by voters to fill the seat until the November 2023 election, when it will come up for grabs for a full four-year term.
MacDonald said he will be working in the Office of the Attorney General's Technology and Procurement Division which "oversees all of the legal aspects of all of the Virginia education system."
"They told me I had to resign from the School Board," he said.
"I didn't want to do it," he continued. "I went all the way to the attorney general (Jason Miyares) and he said that nope, I cannot be in that (office) division and be a member of a (local) school board. The conflict of interest would be obvious."
The attorney general's office didn't respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Addressed to Singh-Smith, MacDonald's brief resignation letter basically reiterates the comments he made to the board. It reads, though, that if something should happen to prevent him from starting his new job, he reserves the right to revoke his resignation.
MacDonald retired as a lieutenant colonel after spending 26 years in the Army. He then worked in the defense industry and earned a law degree. His most recent career experience was as an attorney representing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in federal immigration court.
He said he plans to continue living in Clarke County and often work remotely.
Regarding his service on the School Board, MacDonald said, "I wish I could say this has been fun, but it has singularly been one of the most frustrating things I've ever done."
MacDonald and other members sometimes have been at odds over their stances on educational issues and how the board conducts its business. For example, Monday night he indicated the schools' proposed fiscal 2024 budget doesn't contain as many in-depth details about expenditures as he would like.
Two people who spoke during the hearing, Brian Clarke of Berryville and Ted Leslie of Bluemont, voiced similar concerns. Both the Frederick and Warren county school divisions' budget proposals are more detailed for public scrutiny, Leslie asserted.
School Board members didn't respond to their comments. They usually don't directly respond to speakers at hearings.
The board didn't discuss how it will go about filling MacDonald's seat once it's vacated.
State code stipulates that the board has 45 days to appoint a registered voter in the county to fill the seat temporarily. The board could petition Clarke County Circuit Court to call a special election, with the person appointed serving until that contest. Or, the appointee could serve until the Nov. 7 general election when the seat — like the board's four others — becomes available.
"It's really up to the School Board to determine how they want to move forward," Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman said Tuesday.
June 20 is the filing deadline to be on the November ballot for a School Board seat. Nobody so far has filed, Bosserman said.
For more information on becoming a candidate, call Bosserman at 540-955-5168.
(1) comment
Bummer. I like it when a School Board member wants to hold feet to the fire about budget line items. Keeps the nonsense out and the three R's in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.