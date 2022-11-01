BERRYVILLE — Andrew MacDonald believes public schools should renew their efforts to provide students a quality basic education.
That means focusing on reading, writing and math skills. It also means teaching life skills, such as how to balance a checkbook and understand instructions for assembling furniture, MacDonald said.
“If you don’t know the basics, it becomes incredibly difficult to do anything in life,” he said.
MacDonald, who represents the Russell District on the Clarke County School Board, also wants schools to put more emphasis on teaching vocational trades. There are many worthwhile careers that students can pursue after graduation which pay well and don’t require them to attend a four-year college or university to get certification, he said.
Last fall, the board appointed MacDonald to temporarily succeed a member who resigned. He’s running in a special election on Nov. 8 in hopes of holding onto the seat until it comes up for grabs in November 2023 for a full four-year term.
He’s being challenged by Leigh Carley.
MacDonald, 61, spent 26 years in the Army before retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He earned a law degree from the American University Washington College of Law; a master’s degree in United States national security and strategy from the U.S. Naval War College, plus a master’s in business management and a bachelor’s degree in resource management, both from Troy University.
After retiring, he worked in the defense industry, most recently as an attorney representing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in federal immigration court.
MacDonald has seven children, ranging in age into the 30s. Five of his children, including 9-year-old triplets, attend Clarke County Public Schools.
“I’ll have kids in the schools for the next decade,” he chuckled. So he’s running for school board with a goal of ensuring they and their peers receive the best education possible.
Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as learning online while school buildings were closed, have set back students’ educational progress, he believes.
They need someone physically present to help them stay focused on learning, he has realized.
“Learning on screen has been incredibly difficult for students to do,” MacDonald said.
Their setbacks are “nobody’s fault,” he said. But “it’s where we’re at. We’ve got to accept it” and move on, all the while helping students to overcome their regression.
To do that, “we’ve got to identify where they’re at,” MacDonald said — what they’ve learned and what they haven’t. “We must come up with a plan to assess these kids, figure out what (results of) the assessments mean” and then figure out ways to help them get up to speed.
Financial responsibility is another major concern of MacDonald’s.
He noted that rural counties with small populations, like Clarke, have financial constraints.
“We need to do a complete budget scrub,” he said, to determine whether existing resources are being used appropriately within the schools.
Board members and school division administrators must determine what resources are needed and how to obtain and keep those resources, he said. Then, when the resources run out, “we draw a line” and say the limit has been reached.
“That’s going to require some tough decisions,” he added.
A combination of school board members, the superintendent and school division employees, community leaders, parents and other taxpayers should be involved, MacDonald said. “This must be a community effort.”
Meanwhile, the community must hold educators — including school board members — accountable for their actions, he said.
“The school board is accountable for everything that occurs in the school division,” MacDonald said. “We can’t say ‘we don’t know’” when someone asks about an educational or financial issue.
He said he thinks the board has sometimes “rubber stamped” recommendations made by administrators.
At the least, “there are times when we (the full board) don’t pay as much attention to things presented to us as we should” for whatever reason, MacDonald continued. “Sometimes we don’t ask questions. We make assumptions” that what’s being recommended is what’s right.
“I don’t believe in assumptions,” he said. “That’s the military in me. I ask questions.”
“But at times when I’ve asked questions, I’ve found myself at odds with (the rest of) the board,” he admitted. He declined to elaborate on those occasions.
Asking a question doesn’t mean that someone has an agenda he or she is trying to push, said MacDonald.
“I don’t have a political agenda,” he stressed. “A school board seat is not a political position.”
“Everybody on the board is trying to do the best job they can do,” MacDonald said.
Nevertheless, he surmised that his decision-making experiences within military realms have been “so 180-degrees out” from what other board members are used to in their professional lives that his perspectives “create some level of friction.”
“But there’s supposed to be friction” among a board, he said. “You don’t want five people who are going to say ‘yes’ to everything and not question anything.”
“It’s OK to disagree,” MacDonald emphasized, “and it shouldn’t be considered personal (for board members) to disagree on policy” matters.
