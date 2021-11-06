WINCHESTER — A suicide-by-cop attempt by a machete-wielding man failed on Wednesday, according to police.
At 8:25 a.m., police Officer Morgan E. Kiley responded to the 300 block of West Boscawen Street about a man carrying a machete who was accused of shoplifting items from Jiffy Sandwich Shoppe at 331 W. Boscawen St.
Kiley wrote in a criminal complaint that she confronted Daniel Alfred Levasseur as he walked east on the street while carrying a machete in his right hand. Kiley said Levasseur ignored multiple commands to drop the machete and continued to walk closer to her while shouting at her to shoot him before other officers handcuffed him.
"I drew my firearm and continued to verbally command him to drop the knife. He finally dropped the machete on the ground, but continued to tell me to 'shoot me' and walk toward me," said Kiley, an officer since 2019. "Once in custody, Levasseur advised that he would make sure I shot him next time and he would be carrying a firearm. He also said he would follow me when I got off work and find where I live."
Kiley said Levasseur had "multiple daggers" on him as well as honey and wine stolen from the shop. Levasseur, who is homeless, was charged with brandishing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and two counts of shoplifting. The 65-year-old Levasseur's criminal record includes multiple convictions for shoplifting and theft locally and in Maryland. In 2013, he was accused of setting fire to a vacant house in Williamsport, Maryland, but the charges were dismissed in 2014.
Levasseur was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Friday. He is due in Winchester General District Court at 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 19.
