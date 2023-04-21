Colonial Garden Club member Anne Trindal (left) and Colonial Garden Club vice president Kay Caldwell, both of Stephens City, are preparing for Saturday’s Standard Flower Show presented by the Winchester Council of Garden Clubs at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. The theme for flower design entries is “Alice in Wonderland,” and the show will include 48 individual flower arrangements that will interpret different quotes from the book. There also will be creative botanical crafts and cuttings of spring flowers on display. Participating are the Colonial Garden Club, the Glen Burnie Garden Club and the Hawthorne Garden Club. The show runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Select arrangements will be available for purchase, and there will also be a raffle.