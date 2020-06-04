BERRYVILLE — Maeve Davis always has loved animals, and she has long been interested in the medical profession.
So what better way to combine those interests, she figures, than to pursue a career as a veterinarian?
“My ultimate goal is to help people by helping their pets,” said Davis, a recent Clarke County High School (CCHS) graduate who will attend Virginia Tech this fall.
Wednesday afternoon, she became the first recipient of an annual scholarship being awarded by Audley Farm in Clarke County. The amount of the scholarship was not disclosed.
Davis, the daughter of Kenny and Kelly Unger, didn’t know she was the first scholarship winner until a few minutes before the presentation ceremony.
“It’s an amazing honor,” she commented upon being told.
According to Audley Farm General Manager Turner Kobayashi, the scholarship is intended to help support students who have participated in the agricultural and FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) programs at CCHS.
But it’s not the average scholarship awarded to someone based on financial need. Instead, the main factors to be considered when deciding upon recipients are positive attitudes shown by students and the amounts of effort they have put into learning about animals and agriculture, Kobayashi said.
“In the agriculture business,” he said, “we have found that oftentimes, we can only do our best to control the controllable. Other than that, we are responding to what Mother Nature and the weather decides.”
But “two things that we can always control are our attitude and effort,” Kobayashi continued. “We can choose to address our lives in a positive and earnest way despite the challenges we face.”
Davis personifies positivity and hard work, he and one of her teachers believe.
Audley Farm, a beef farm that was founded in 1749 and in George Washington’s family for nearly 140 years, has long supported the FFA program. Davis has participated in the program since she was in the eighth grade, and Kobayashi basically has known her since then.
“Your attitude is infectious,” he told her. “When I see you with an animal, I know you love it.”
Mary Hardesty, the high school’s FFA adviser, said even on days that things have gone wrong, Davis always has kept a smile on her face.
“Your work effort and your ability to put everything (that goes wrong) behind you is so amazing,” Hardesty told her. “You set the bar for everyone else” who will receive the scholarship in the future.
In FFA, Davis has competitively shown and cared for various animals, including swine, lambs, steers, chickens and goats.
Davis, 18, also attended the Mountain Vista Governor’s School, and she already has earned an associate’s degree through Lord Fairfax Community College. She will attend Virginia Tech for two years to earn a bachelor’s degree in animal and poultry sciences. Then she hopes to attend veterinary school for four years to become an animal doctor.
She has received some other scholarships, she mentioned. Still, the Audley Farm scholarship will greatly help pay her educational expenses, she said.
“Going to vet school is not cheap,” she said.
Along with the scholarship, Kobayashi presented Davis an Audley Farm cap and a copy of “Sir Barton and the Making of the Triple Crown” by Jennifer Kelly. In 1919, Sir Barton became the first racehorse to win all three coveted races, then he retired at the farm in Clarke County two years later. A statue of the horse is at the farm, and Kelly had a book-signing there last summer.
Kobayashi invited Davis to return to the farm in the future whenever she wants to work with animals.
“We’re committed to your success,” he told her.
Congratulations for this honor to a very special young lady. She has obviously worked very hard and know what she want to achieve. Best wishes to her and her future.
