WINCHESTER — “Magee for three.”
Whenever a public address announcer makes that rhyme, it’s music to Millbrook senior Emily Magee’s ears.
It’s a familiar refrain — only one other area player made more 3-pointers during the regular season. Magee’s team-high 57 3-pointers accounts for 35.4 percent of the Pioneers’ successful attempts from beyond the arc this year.
Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. and 6-foot-2 senior forward Ali Hauck both say Magee (32 percent accuracy) has a penchant for inspiring the Pioneers with her outside marksmanship.
“When you’ve got Emily starting the game off knocking down two or three 3’s, you just feel the vibe,” said Green prior to Tuesday’s practice. “Everybody on the team starts to feel it. The other girls start taking outside shots and knocking them down.”
There’s a lot more value to the game of the 6-foot-1 guard/forward than just outside shooting, though.
“From her freshman year until now, she’s a totally different basketball player,” Green said. “She’s grown from being a shooter to an all-around player, and that’s what makes her such a threat on the court. She can pass it, she can rebound, she can go strong to the hole and finish.
“She puts the extra work in because she has that winning attitude. She wants to win and she wants to be successful.”
Millbrook (26-2) takes on Pulaski County (21-6) at 6 p.m. in today’s Class 4 state quarterfinals at Christiansburg High School, and Magee is a big part of why the Pioneers are in this position.
Magee ranks third on Millbrook in scoring (10.3 points per game), second in blocks (0.7) and third in steals (2.8), and she’s tied for third in rebounds (4.3) and tied for fourth in assists (2.0).
With the exception of rebounds, Magee ranked in the area’s top 10 in all of those categories during the regular season. And while it doesn’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet, Magee’s commitment to being more aggressive in the paint is making a difference on both ends of the floor.
It all adds up to a senior year that has resulted in second team All-Region 4C and first team Class 4 All-Northwestern District honors, as well as a partial scholarship to compete for NCAA Division II Frostburg State University next year.
“Her freshman year, she didn’t think she was going to play college basketball,” said Hauck, who has been best friends with Magee since eighth grade. “This year, she’s going D-2. I think that just shows how she’s progressed.”
Magee tried a lot of different sports when she was younger — she danced, she swam, she did cheerleading. But when was in second grade, she found her calling with basketball.
“I love the whole team thing,” Magee said. “It was just easier and more fun to do a team sport.”
When Magee arrived at Millbrook, she got to be part of an exceptional team.
A four-year varsity member, Magee didn’t play as much as she would have liked her freshman and sophomore years, but she got to learn from four upperclassmen that would each go on to earn basketball scholarships and lead the team to a perfect 28-0 Class 4 state championship season in 2017-18. Magee averaged 9.6 minutes per game in the 21 games in which she did participate.
“I was just cheering on Maddie [Green] and Erika [Reed] and all of them,” Magee said. “But they taught me the ways of Millbrook basketball. Pushing the ball up the floor. Everything.”
As a junior, the area got its first extended look at Magee. Only two players made more than Magee’s 42 3-pointers, and she averaged 9.6 points per game en route to earning second team all-district honors.
When asked how she felt her junior season went, Magee responded by saying that she wished the end of the season had played out better — the Pioneers went 22-5 but lost their final two games of the year to Loudoun Valley in the Region 4C championship game and Carroll County in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
Magee responded by making an effort over the summer to get stronger so she can help the Pioneers more in the paint. Magee went to Shenandoah CrossFit in Winchester and did activities like weightlifting, abdominal exercises, running and rowing.
“I feel like I’m definitely a lot stronger than in previous years,” Magee said. “I wanted to be able to play in the post and go up against girls like Ali.”
Magee’s height and strength has helped her defend taller players and alter shots in the post. She’s also posted several games with at least a half dozen rebounds, including Millbrook’s 64-60 Region 4C semifinal win over Tuscarora that clinched the team’s fifth straight state tournament berth. Magee had an offensive rebound and was fouled with 30 seconds left in the third quarter and hit a free throw to tie the game at 44, and the Pioneers never trailed again.
In the Pioneers’ previous game, it was Magee’s offensive rebound and short jumper that put Millbrook up for good at 40-39 with 4:33 left in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game against James Wood. The basket started a 13-2 run to finish the game.
“She focuses a lot on the shots she doesn’t make, but I try to get to realize that the rebounds she gets are helping just as much as her 3-point shots,” Hauck said. “I think this year she’s really starting to realize that she can make a difference in a lot of ways.”
Those 3-point shots certainly do help, though.
After averaging just 7.5 points per game in Millbrook’s first 11 games, Magee showed how explosive she can be with what was then a career-high 19 points (to go along with seven rebounds and four steals) when Millbrook beat James Wood 68-45 on Jan. 10 to hand the Colonels their only regular-season district loss. Magee knocked down 5 of 10 3-pointers in that game.
Over the next four games Magee had four games with at least 16 points, and on Jan. 29 she had a career-high 31 points against Culpeper County. Magee said she connected on a career-high six 3-pointers in that contest.
In the postseason, Magee has hit some timely 3’s.
With three minutes left in the third quarter in the district championship against James Wood, she knocked one down as part of a 7-0 run that tied the game at 33. Magee finished with 12 points.
Against Tuscarora, the Pioneers were down 36-29 in the third quarter when Magee (12 points, three 3-pointers) answered a Tuscorara 3 with one of her own 18 seconds later. The Pioneers would never trail by as much as seven points again and entered the fourth quarter tied at 46.
“I can’t speak for the rest of the team, but for me, that just kind of ignited us,” Hauck said. “We were still in it. Three points are worth more than two, and the more 3’s we make, the easier it is to come back.”
“If it’s a close game and you need to get those points, when you hit a 3, it’s always the best feeling,” Magee said.
The reason why those shots against James Wood and Tuscarora felt so good is because they resulted in wins. While Magee is averaging 12.1 points per game in the last 17 games compared to 7.5 in the first 11, she scored three points in the team’s two losses to James Wood and Loudoun Valley.
Green said he’s emphasized the importance of being consistent to Magee. She understands where he’s coming from.
“I need to start hitting those key shots that I’ve been hitting all season,” said Magee, who was 1 of 9 overall and 1 of 8 from 3-point range against Loudoun Valley in the Region 4C championship game.
No matter what happens today, Green knows he’s going to get Magee’s best effort.
“She’s an outstanding young lady,” Green said. “She has a great personality. She cares about her teammates, and she wants to do her best for them.”
