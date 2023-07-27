Entertainer Michael Misko is an award-winning magician, comedian and actor. He is also a 2008 alumnus of Shenandoah University and will be returning to the campus this weekend for a fundraiser to benefit the Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre (SSMT). His performance will be at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre. Tickets are $40.
Elizabeth Albert, SSMT’s managing director, refers to Misko as “a big-time magician” who has performed in Las Vegas, on Princess Cruise Lines and other popular venues. She says SSMT is excited to have him return to Winchester and give back to his alma mater.
Local audiences may remember Misko from his previous SSMT performances as “Shrek” in 2013 or as Perchik in “Fiddler on the Roof” in 2008, or as Tony in “West Side Story” in 2009, or as the Pharaoh in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in 2009.
Albert rates his magical comedy show as “PG” but says while it’s not necessarily meant for children (there’s some adult “innuendo”), “it’s not anything that somebody should be worried about taking their kids to. It’s just a ton of fun — he’s very funny.”
“Fun fact,” says Albert, “he and his wife (Sarah) both went to school here, and they actually fell in love doing a production at SSMT.” She says the director at that time recognized that Mike had a crush on Sarah and assigned them roles so that they would be romantically involved on stage. “He put them together, and the rest was history.”
Visit https://www.ssmtva.org/2023/03/michael-misko-magician-comedian-cracker-of-wise/ for more information and to purchase tickets online.
