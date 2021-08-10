MIDDLETOWN — Middletown’s 11th annual Car & Truck & Tractor Show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Main Street.
A record 300 vehicles took part in last year's event, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV hopes participation is as good or better this year.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Harbaugh said. “Last year was great despite the pandemic, and I think this year we are hitting above 300 cars.”
Main Street will temporarily shut down for the event.
License plates commemorating Middletown's 225th anniversary will be available for purchase for $10. The town will use the proceeds to fund fireworks for future Fourth of July celebrations.
No pre-registration is required to take part in the show. Awards will be given to the top 25 1900-1980 entries, the top 10 1980-present entries, and the best tractor. In addition, dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registered vehicles. The vehicle featured on the awards and dash plaques is a 1926 Paige 6-72 Sedan. Paige, a once-popular luxury car company, produced close to 400,000 vehicles between 1910 and 1927.
City National Bank, Commonwealth Rod & Custom and attorney Thomas A. Lash are sponsoring the event.
“We are keeping an eye and hoping for great weather for the show,” Harbaugh said.
For more information, contact Harbaugh at 540-877-4594.
