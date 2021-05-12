BERRYVILLE — High-tech medical devices are expensive. So are costs for repairing them.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors is considering a request for $20,000 to purchase a maintenance contract for emergency medical equipment used in ambulances run by the county's three fire and rescue companies.
Some of the companies have had their own contracts in the past, county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty said to his understanding. His department basically is seeking a contract covering all three companies "to find our best bang for the buck," he said. "It will lessen the burden on what the (largely) volunteer companies must pay for" themselves.
Ambulance equipment is becoming more and more technologically advanced. For instance, a stretcher no longer is just a simple bed on which a patient rides. Lichty said many types now have mechanics enabling them to fit into X-ray machines when patients arrive at the hospital. Battery-powered stretchers enable medics to put them into ambulances without having to lift them, reducing the risk of back injuries to medics and/or patients rolling off, he said.
Basic stretchers range in price from roughly $2,500 to $7,000, medical equipment manufacturers' websites show. The more technology that stretchers have, the more expensive they are. County Administrator Chris Boies told the supervisors, during their work session Monday morning, that some can cost as much as $25,000.
It can cost as much as $500, Lichty estimated, just to fix a broken wheel on a stretcher. And the more modernized that stretchers are, the more the repair costs.
Other high-tech devices used in ambulances include machines that automatically do chest compressions during CPR, freeing up medics' hands for other potentially life-saving tasks.
"We expect them to run smoothly all the time," Lichty said in a phone interview on Tuesday. If one has a problem, patient care could suffer, he indicated.
Lichty couldn't immediately determine how much has been spent on equipment repair costs in the past year. Those expenses have been the responsibility of the individual fire and rescue companies, he said.
But yearly costs can vary greatly.
"One year, you may have a minimum amount," he said. "Another year, you may have a lot."
However, he believes having a maintenance contract would be beneficial. The company administering the contract would send technicians to the companies annually to inspect equipment, make any needed repairs before problems become worse and upgrade computer software running electronic devices, he said.
The $20,000 to cover a maintenance contract for the new fiscal year that will start July 1 would be taken from county contingency funds. Lichty said funds are included in the county's fiscal 2022 budget to cover such a contract for the following year.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said he likes the idea of having a maintenance contract. But board members indicated they want to examine this fiscal year's financial figures before making a decision on the request.
Lichty said his department is negotiating with contractors and will select one within 30-45 days. The chosen firm will provide either one contract covering all three fire and rescue companies or identical, individual contracts for each company, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.