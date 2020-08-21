WINCHESTER — Assistant Chief Steve Majchrzak will succeed Chief Dennis Linaburg as the head of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department, according to a county news release sent late Friday afternoon.
Linaburg announced in July that he planned to retire on Jan. 1.
Majchrzak joined the department in 2019. Previously, he was the executive director of the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy, where he directed the work of more than 100 full and part-time instructors and staff who provide 1,100 classes to over 15,000 firefighters and code officials annually.
“Naming Steve as Fire Chief is a solid succession plan for our Fire and Rescue Department,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven said in the news release. “He came in strong and has continued to build relationships and strategies for the future. We are fortunate to have him.”
When conducting the search last year for the assistant chief position (a new position), county leaders wanted to find someone who could step into the role of chief, if needed. Majchrzak emerged as a top candidate due to his management and leadership experience and his understanding of the combined system of career staff and volunteer members, the news release said.
“Steve was the stand-out applicant and he has proven himself to be an extremely valuable member of the Fire and Rescue leadership team, building a strong working relationship with both our paid staff and volunteer community,” said county administrator Kris Tierney in the news release.
Among his experience, Majchrzak led the day-to-day operations of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office. After two years serving as the acting head of the State Fire Academy and leading a significant restructuring of operations, he was named executive director in 2018.
