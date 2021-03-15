The majority of Clarke County High School’s athletic events scheduled for this week, including Friday’s home football game with Strasburg, will not take place this week.
The football game on Friday has been canceled entirely. Only Clarke County’s cross country teams, which will participate in tri-meets on Wednesday at Strasburg, will compete this week.
On Thursday, Clarke County director of athletics Casey Childs announced that the entire athletic department would be shut down through this past Sunday out of “an abundance of caution.” That decision resulted in the golf team not competing on Thursday and the football team having its game with Page County on Friday canceled.
On Monday, Childs — who is also the school’s head football coach — declined to comment on the action taken with athletic events for this week.
On Saturday morning, the following message was credited as coming from Childs on the Twitter account @ClarkeCoFB:
“To our current Eagles and football families — It’s been a long few days but please remember that ‘even the stars need darkness to shine.’ We will be back! We will provide more info very soon in regards to our next steps for both the freshman and varsity seasons. What makes this program so special are the people and families involved from past to present. Stay positive as I know we will get through this and get back to playing ball.”
The freshman football team’s game with Strasburg on Wednesday was also canceled.
Today’s JV and varsity volleyball home matches with Luray have been postponed until March 27. Thursday’s matches at Madison County have been postponed until March 30.
Today’s golf match with Stonewall Jackson and Thursday’s quad match with Strasburg, Page County and Luray — both at Blue Ridge Shadows in Front Royal — have been postponed, but makeup dates have not been issued yet.
For varsity, the volleyball team is next scheduled to play on Monday at Page County, the golf team’s next scheduled match is a quad on March 23 at Greene Hills Country Club in Stanardsville, and the football team is next scheduled to play on March 26 at Luray.
