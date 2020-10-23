Oct. 31
There will be an indoor Fall Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Clarke County Ruritan Building. Free admission. Lots of homemade crafts.
Oct. 31, Nov.1
The Rockland Schoolhouse, an outreach of the Rockland community will hold a Christmas Open House from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. There will be holiday crafts, antiques and unique collectibles. All proceeds will be used in the Rockland area. Look for the red schoolhouse on the northwest corner of Rockland Road and Fairgrounds Road (off U.S. 522 South). Address is 2895 Rockland Road.
Nov. 7
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will offer a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the fire company, 8391 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. There will be fall crafts, baked goods and other food, Christmas crafts and decorations. Tables are $10 or two for $15. Contact Brenda Yost at 540-533-6158 or Donna Crouse at 540-550-0579.
Nov. 14
• Boyce Volunteer Fire Company will hold a holiday bazaar beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 14. Lunch will be served.
• Congregational Christian Fellowship Church, 2908 Middle Road, will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14. Tables for rent. Christmas items. White elephant table. Baked goods. Soups and sandwiches.
• Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road in Berryville, will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14. There will be homemade aprons, crafts, homemade baked goods, soups and much more.
Nov. 20
Montague Avenue United Methodist Women will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at 102 Montague Ave. in Winchester. Among the items offered will be 300 Santa Clauses from the estate of Juanita Carter. Food items offered include soup and sandwiches and baked apple dumpling “to-go” only. Face masks required.
Nov. 21
Round Hill Ruritan Club, 164 Poorhouse Road, will hold a holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21. You’ll find crafts and direct sales vendors including Thirty-One, Avon, Chalk Couture and more. Vendors inquire at 540-33-2851.
Nov. 27-Dec. 23
Preservation of Historic Winchester will offer its annual Bough and Dough Shop at 530 Amherst St., the Hexagon House, first floor. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from noon to 5 pm. Sunday.
Featured items include fresh greenery wreaths, baked goods, 18” doll clothes, pottery, glass, jewelry, woodworking, quilts, ornaments, baskets, gourd art, weaving, embroidery, jam, birdseed wreaths, original artwork and prints.
Online shopping available at www.phwinc.ecrater.com. Enter promo code “curbside” at online checkout to pick up items at the Hexagon House during normal business hours.
In-person shopping will be limited to 10 guests at a time.
Nov. 28, 29
The Shenandoah Potters Guild will hold its annual show and sale featuring functional and whimsical pottery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 and 29 in the War Memorial Building at Jim Barnett Park.
Dec. 5
Winchester Church of God, 2080 North Frederick Pike, will hold its annual craft bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 with mostly handmade items from local vendors. There will baked goods out of the kitchen, too.
