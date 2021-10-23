Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Auxiliary, 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester. Over 30 vendors selling a variety of handcrafted items and representatives from companies such as Thirty-One, Color Street and many more. Free door prizes. Lunch and breakfast available for purchase from the auxiliary (homemade barbecue, soup, ham & chicken salad).
Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Winchester Grace Church Women's Ministry Fall Bazaar, 143 Greenwood Road, Winchester. Contact Latoya White at 304-820-2610 for more information or to reserve a table (minimum donation of $10 per table).
Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Holiday craft show at Clarke County Parks and Recreation, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Handmade crafts only. Free admission.
Nov. 6, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 8391 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. Crafts, jewelry, baked goods, candles, candy. Food served by kitchen staff. Bake sale. Proceeds benefit fire company. For more information, contact Donna Crouse at 540-550-0579.
Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will host a holiday bazaar. Featured items include Marie's Country Kitchen, Attic Room, holiday items and crafts. Jars of homemade soup and prepackaged sandwiches will be available.
Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: BMW-United Methodist Churches Outreach Committee, Boyce Fire Hall, 7 S. Greenway Ave., Boyce. Sausage gravy and breakfast sandwiches available; at lunch, soups and other lunchtime fare will be offered.
Nov. 13, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road, Berryville. Homemade crafts, jelly, baked goods, aprons and much more.
Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester. Craft, country store, tasting room kitchen, soups, pies, sandwiches, etc.
Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart Parish Organization of Catholic Women, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester (off Amherst Street). Handcrafted items, direct sale items, bake sale, breakfast sandwiches; soup, sandwiches and pie for lunch. Spaces may still be available for vendors. Contact laura.frappollo@gmail.com.
Nov. 13 & 14, 1-5 p.m.: Christmas Open House at The Rockland Schoolhouse, 2895 Rockland Road, Front Royal. Holiday crafts, antiques and collectibles. Looked for the Red Schoolhouse on the northwest corner of Fairground Road and Rockland Road in Warren County.
Nov. 15-18, Nov. 22-24, Nov. 26-27, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Preservation of Historic Winchester's Bough and Dough Shop, 530 Amherst St., Winchester. The shop will feature Holiday House Tour tickets, handcrafted ornaments and holiday decor, woodworking, lavender products, sweet treats and fresh greens for decorating.
Nov. 19 & 20, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Montague United Methodist Women, 102 Montague Ave., Winchester. All food to go. Vegetable soup by the quart and country ham sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs, sloppy joes, bake sale, Santa and angel collectibles, flea market items.
Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: 12th annual Winchester Chapter #1367 Women of the Moose Holiday Bazaar, Winchester Moose Family Center, 215 E. Cork St., Winchester. Open to the public. Free admission and lots of door prizes. Refreshments on site: breakfast sandwiches, country ham sandwiches, pastries, chicken salad sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chili dogs, French fries, chili, peanut soup, vegetable soup, apple dumplings and coconut cream, cherry, custard and chocolate pies. Coffee, tea, juice, sodas, water and maybe more! For more information, call 540-667-8865.
Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Winchester. Crafts, homemade cakes, pies, cookies, breads, soups and much more. Hot chocolate bar. Huge white elephant table. "To go" lunch will be available.
Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Old Bethel United Methodist Church Christmas Country Store, 560 Old Bethel Church Road. Bake sale, soup, holiday decor, small appliances, furniture, clothing, country ham sandwiches, chili dogs, Revlon. Call 540-662-9155 for more information. Masks, please.
Nov. 27, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Small Business Saturday Holiday Craft Bazaar at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. Multiple local craft vendors with a variety of seasonal and holiday gift items. Food and beverages also available.
Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Winchester Church of God's annual Craft Bazaar at the Family Life Center, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester.
Dec. 18, 9 a.m.-noon: Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., annual Cookie Walk. Many varieties of cookies to choose from, as well as cakes, pies, candy, fudge. Christmas gifts and fresh greenery will be available, as well as fresh center pieces, jars of homemade soup and homemade prepackaged sandwiches.
Please email Cynthia Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com for any corrections or omissions with the holiday bazaar listings.
