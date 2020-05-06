WINCHESTER — Like many families, we’re filling our days at home with putting together puzzles, streaming TV shows and walking our dog.
We’re also practicing our barista skills. The coffee lovers at our house seem to require copious amounts of caffeine to summon the necessary energy to move from bed to couch to bed again.
With a forgotten can of pumpkin we discovered in the pantry, we made pumpkin spice lattes that took us back to those fall days when seemingly everything — cereal, Oreos, even shampoo — was infused with pumpkin spice. We can wait until September (or, let’s be real, August) to enjoy that particular flavor again.
But the concoction we continue to whip up is the coffee drink of the coronavirus — creamy dalgona coffee made popular by South Korean social media.
Making dalgona is simple. Mix together equal parts instant coffee, sugar and hot water into an almost pudding-like froth. This froth is then mixed with hot or iced milk in a sort of reverse latte. Instead of the milk being frothy, it’s the coffee mixture.
It must be made with instant coffee, but brown sugar will work and some artificial sweeteners if you’re avoiding white sugar. And any milk is fine. We use unsweetened almond milk to save a few calories.
We use the whisk attachment on our hand mixer to make the fluff. You can beat the mixture by hand, but it can take about 10 minutes of brisk movement to get the proper consistency.
Dalgona coffee
1 tablespoon instant coffee or espresso powder
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon very hot water
1 cup milk
Add the instant coffee, sugar and hot water into a bowl and whip the mixture until it is light brown and holds stiff peaks on the whisk.
Pour milk into the glass. (Heat the milk, if you like a warm a drink. If you’re drinking it cold, place a few ice cubes in the glass.) Spoon the coffee mixture on top of the milk.
Note: Spooning the mixture on top of the milk gives you the Instagram-worthy version of the drink. If you don’t care about the aesthetics of your dalgona, then put the froth in the glass first and then the milk. It’s easier to mix together that way.
Now that we’ve got the dalgona perfected, we can work on our banana bread skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.