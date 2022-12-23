Do you know a Handley High School graduate who is notable? Someone who has made important contributions — professional, civic or otherwise?
Nominations are being accepted for the One Hundred Handley Notables project, which will be part of Handley’s 100th anniversary celebration in 2023-24.
A nomination form is available on the celebration’s website at onehandley.com.
“Who is notable in the history of Handley? We are looking for 10 people from each decade. Looking back on your time at Handley, who stands out? Why?,” the website reads.
“We are searching for people who excelled at Handley and/or people who excelled after Handley. We want to identify the unsung heroes and the folklore legends; the trailblazers and the keepers of Handley Pride. Everyone ever associated with Handley is eligible: students, teachers, administrators, coaches, community members, and friends of Handley High School.”
Nominations are especially needed for the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and forward.
The deadline for nominations is Jan. 15.
The list of notables will be published in The Winchester Star during the celebratory year.
