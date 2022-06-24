Latest AP News
- SC Republicans are set to further restrict abortion post Roe
- Defense says auditor not to blame for contract payments
- Tennessee seeks 6-week abortion ban, then near-total ban
- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tests positive for COVID-19
- U.S. Army private admits plotting attack on military unit
- Uncertainty looms over possible Nebraska abortion session
- Abortions stop at Kentucky clinics after Supreme Court rules
- NC legislators want 20-week abortion ban to be restored
- Judge sides with Alaska elections office on House ballot
- After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
- Congress approves free student meal extension through summer
- Indiana Oath Keeper member indicted on Capitol riot charges
Local News
Friday, June 24, 2022
- Star Staff Report
WINCHESTER — Michael Antonio Hill, 53, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing 67-year-old Kernstown resident Rufus Cornelius Holland, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — The Frederick-Winchester Service Authority's board unanimously voted on Tuesday to hire Candice Perkins as the authority’s full-time executive director.
Thursday, June 23, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) on Wednesday celebrated its 20th anniversary at a reception at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
MIDDLETOWN — As part of an annual youth ministry, teenagers from the Arlington Diocese WorkCamp are repairing and upgrading several homes within the town limits.
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials will consult with their Loudoun County counterparts about proposed highway improvements aimed at reducing traffic congestion on Blue Ridge Mountain.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine announced his retirement late Tuesday night, just hours before officials with Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland, chose him as that system's new superintendent.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County resident has asked the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to study how fast drivers are traveling on Millwood Road (Route 723).
