Making a rubbing

Ginger Combs, the family counselor at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, makes a rubbing of a headstone in the cemetery Wednesday morning so an exact replica can be made to replace it. The headstone was one of 18 damaged in May when a car ran through a stop sign at Parkway Street and plowed through an iron fence before crashing into the headstones. The damaged headstones are being replaced.
