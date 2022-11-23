There’s nothing like going to a Toys for Tots collection box and finding donated toys to distribute to local families, said Tonja Phillips, regional coordinator with the Clear Brook branch.
The donations ensure that area children can have Christmas this year, she said.
“It puts the spark back into Christmas," said Phillips.
As the holiday season kicks off this week, the organization is asking for yearly toy donations, but they’re also looking for more families to add to their list.
“I want people to know that this is available,” Phillips said. “We want their kids to be able to have toys for Christmas.”
The Clear Brook branch covers Winchester and Front Royal along with the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
Applications are available at clear-brook-va.toysfortots.org through Dec. 1.
The regional chapter has received more than 700 applications and is expecting to help about 6,000 area children this year.
Last year they helped 3,124 children, twice the amount served in 2020, Phillips said.
“This year I hope to do the same,” she said.
Despite the jump in participants, she said that volunteers such as college students, retirees and other area groups and individuals have so far met that need.
“I couldn’t do anything without volunteers,” Phillips said. “We went from a small campaign last year to a medium size.”
Toys for Tots collects for all children, from infants to age 17, said Phillips, who has been volunteering with the organization for 20 years and is in her second year as regional coordinator.
“The most donated age group is 3 to 5 boys,” she said. “’Cause they’re cute, right?”
But with so many other kids to help, she’s hoping to encourage gifts for other age levels as well as for girls ages 3 to 5.
“We really need the babies. We really need the older kids,” she said. “Even 9 to 12 girls and boys.”
The organization collects toys, not clothes or blankets, but she said they will give other items they receive to another organization that can use them.
“We always need infant toys and we added ages 13 to 17 last year, so we do have a need for older kid toys.”
Needed items for older kids include art collection supplies, sketchbooks, craft and nail polish kits and wireless headphones.
Some older kids also request makeup, Phillips said, even though they aren’t technically toys.
Toys for Tots accepts monetary donations through its website so they can fill in the gaps for needed gifts.
They’ve also given bicycles to older kids through a program that gives a trophy to the organization or company that donates the most bicycles. Last year, that was CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, she said.
“They get to keep it for bragging rights for the year,” Phillips said.
“We rely on the community,” she said. “The community’s what makes this happen.”
Several cooperating businesses have in-house collection boxes for their employees and clients, she said, while numerous other area businesses and organizations have public drop boxes where the community can bring toys.
“We have box locations all over the place,” Phillips said.
These include area ABC stores, Bowman Library, Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department, Bryce Resort and other offices and businesses. For a full list, go to clear-brook-va.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx.
Additionally, the chapter held its annual Stuff the Truck event on Monday night in Stephens City where they received donated toys and money with help from the Stephens City Police Department. They also had some extra donations left over from last year that they plan to use this year.
After collecting toys, Toys for Tots will arrange with applicants to pick up their orders at a specified time.
Phillips can also take donation drop-offs from people who email her ahead of time at T4TMCL890@gmail.com.
“We work with agencies to help as many children as possible,” she said. This year, they’re “trying to expand on that.”
For more information, call 540-664-9303 or go to Clear.Brook.VA@toysfortots.org.
