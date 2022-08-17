Fair Music

The new Clarke Youth Music Ensemble, led by Laura Cullinane, gives its first-ever public performance Sunday during the Clarke County Fair's opening ceremony. The children, ages 8 to 12, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The ensemble practiced for weeks prior its debut at the fair. Learn more about the group at clarkeyouthmusic.org, and hear its performance on its Facebook page, “Clarke Youth Music.”

 Provided by Clarke County

