Making tracks

Michael Patton (front), head of synthetics for Chester County, Pa.-based Miller Sports Construction, leads a crew of employees who are installing a Mondo track surface at Handley High School in Winchester Friday. Mondo is a synthetic, slip resistant, high traction and shock absorbing vulcanized rubber surface that is glued to the asphalt base. The track is undergoing a renovation after it had deteriorated to the point that track meets could not be held on it last spring.