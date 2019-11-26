BERRYVILLE — Seven charges of malfeasance lodged against Berryville Town Council Recorder Jay Arnold have officially been dropped, according to Clarke County General District Court Clerk Julie Aemmer.
Aemmer said Monday that on Nov. 21, Clarke General District Court Judge Amy Tisinger dismissed all seven counts. An "agreed order" between Arnold's attorney, Suni Mackall, and Winchester Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Douglas White, which resolved issues pertaining to the charges, was filed with the court. Therefore, the case was removed from the court's Dec. 5 docket.
Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc Abrams was appointed special prosecutor in the case after Clarke County Commonwealth's Attorney Anne Williams declined to take part in the investigation. Williams cited a potential conflict of interest because a few years ago, she gave Arnold a legal opinion regarding his firm, Berryville Auto Parts, doing business with the town.
The charges stemmed from a recent Virginia State Police (VSP) investigation concerning repairs and maintenance work performed by Berryville Auto Parts on vehicles belonging to the town, according to Mackall.
State code generally prohibits a member of a local governing body from having a personal interest in a local government contract, unless the body demonstrates a need for a product or service that the member can provide and a competitive sealed bidding process is involved. An exception is made when a contract involves the governing body of a locality with a population of less than 10,000. The contract must not exceed $5,000 annually, or $25,000 if sealed bids are obtained.
Berryville has about 4,000 residents.
After reviewing evidence received after the investigation, Abrams recently said his office would move to have the charges dropped because “it seems he (Arnold) was above-board" and "very transparent (in his dealings with the town) and tried to do everything right.”
"I'm certainly glad it's over," Arnold said. "I felt pretty confident going into it (the investigation) that there was no wrongdoing" committed.
Arnold said he does not know who contacted the state police and/or requested an investigation.
VSP Sgt. R.D. McClelland, who conducted the probe, said he was not authorized to speak about it.
When asked for comment on Arnold's charges being dropped, from the town's perspective, Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson said, "I don't speak for the town."
Personally, though, "I'm happy for him," Dickinson said.
This article should have been on the front page. The charges were unfounded.
