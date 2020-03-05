Firefighters responded to a call at at 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday about a haze of smoke and the smell of carbon monoxide at Shehandoah Financial Advisers at 117 S. Loudoun St. and Riley Capital Management at 121 S. Loudoun St.,, according to Battalion Chief Jon Henschel of the Winchester Fire Department. He said a malfunctioning furnace at 117 S. Loudoun that led to high levels of carbon monoxide and the smoke. Winchester firefighters, who were assisted by Frederick County firefighters, blocked off West Cork Street by South Loudoun while mitigating conditions. Firefighters departed the scene at 10:40 a.m. Shown are firefighters leaving 117 S. Loudoun Street after opening windows on the top floor to ventilate the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.