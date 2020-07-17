ROUND HILL — A Frederick County woman is accused of cutting her husband's arms and hands with a knife during a domestic dispute at their home in the 300 block of Delmas Trail around 11 p.m. Friday.
Nancy Lord Davis, 57, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. After arguing with her husband, Davis grabbed a kitchen knife and cut him three or four times, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Michael W. Anderson of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. "The accused stated the argument was fueled by alcohol," Anderson wrote.
Anderson didn't say what the argument was about. The Sheriff's Office didn't respond to an email from The Winchester Star requesting information on the motive.
Davis is free on a $2,500 bond. She is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10.
