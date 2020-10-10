WINCHESTER — Thanks to a $30,000 gift from Malloy Toyota, every preschool through fourth-grade student in Winchester Public Schools will receive their own Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM)-related kit to take home.
One STEM kit has a retail value of $24.99.
School officials announced the donation to a small group of students at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School recently.
The contents of each STEM kit vary by grade level and tie in with the grade level’s curriculum. The preschool STEM kit has a reptile theme and contains materials to create a plush snake toy. Kindergarten students will be able to build their own race cars powered by balloons, and first-grade STEM kits will allow students to create their own gardens using crystals and chemicals.
Second graders can design and build their own solar system mobile, while third graders will be able to build a step machine that moves. Fourth-grade kits contain the ingredients for slime that can be used to power a small light.
The STEM kits are a great opportunity for students to have fun completing science activities at home, said VACDES Principal Nan Bryant, understanding that it can be hard for students to always engage in learning from home when they do part-time or 100% virtual learning.
“We wanted to make sure our kids were not glued to a screen for seven hours a day, so this was perfect,” said Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
About 75% of WPS students are attending in-person classes two days a week and learning from home the other days as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining students are taking their classes completely online.
Each teacher instructing 100% virtual learning students will also receive a STEM kit, so they can help students figure out how to use it if they have any trouble.
Evelyn Akers, chief operating officer of Malloy Auto Group, said she hopes to continue its partnership annually with WPS. Last year, the business donated about $3,000 worth of supplies to Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
