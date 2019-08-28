Frederick Douglass Elementary School students help carry about $3,000 worth of school supplies donated by Malloy Toyota into their school on Tuesday. Malloy Toyota employees Brandon Whiteside (back from left), lot manager; Julia Malloy, social media coordinator, and Evelyn Akers, general manager, are assisted by first-graders Oliver Westman (from left), Jacob Garcia and Jane Kump and fourth-grader Genesis Montiel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.