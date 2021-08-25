WINCHESTER — The family of a woman who died of bladder cancer is suing the woman’s doctor and physician assistant for $5 million asserting a prompt diagnosis may have saved her.
The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 6 in Winchester Circuit Court, is on behalf of Elva-Lynne Henard, who died on Oct. 31, 2019. The 65-year-old Henard was diagnosed with cancer on Dec. 18, 2018, at Winchester Medical Center, according to the suit, which said the diagnosis should’ve come years earlier. Attorney Charles F. Hilton, who represents Henard’s son John M. Muth, wrote Dr. Beth Ann Omundsen-Ott and physician assistant Kathryn A. Durbin were negligent in not diagnosing cancer that was “observable in Ms. Henard’s presentation beginning April 25, 2014,” the suit maintains.
Hilton said urinalysis on that date showed Henard had blood in her urine, but Omundsen-Ott didn’t tell her about the finding or schedule a follow-up visit. On a Sept. 15, 2014 visit, Hilton said Henard complained about blood in her urine and Durbin prescribed antibiotics, but didn’t consult with Omundsen-Ott. Henard wasn’t informed of test results showing “probable contaminants” in her urine on Sept. 17, 2014, according to Hilton. He also said an abnormal platelet count wasn’t reported by Omundsen-Ott to Henard in 2015 and Henard wasn’t told in 2016 by Omundsen-Ott about blood in her urine.
Later that year, Henard complained of body aches, bloody urine, fatigue and headaches and Omundsen-Ott diagnosed her as having kidney stones, but didn’t order a urinalysis or imaging, according to Hilton. During an annual physical on Feb. 2, 2018, Henard reported passing a “huge kidney stone” and Omundsen-Ott diagnosed her with gout, Hilton wrote. By Dec. 18, 2018, Hilton wrote that Henard’s blood in her urine and fatigue had intensified and that Omundsen-Ott said her ailments were likely due to a low platelet count known as thrombocytopenia. She was instructed to go to WMC that day and a CT scan revealed cancer.
Durbin didn’t return a call through staff at Valley Family Practice & Internal Medicine on Tuesday. Omundsen-Ott also didn’t return a call or email on Tuesday. She was hired at Shenandoah Community Health last year, according to a news release which said she has practiced family medicine since 2006.
Henard was a mother of five who volunteered at The Laurel Center, which assists domestic violence and sexual assault victims, according to her obituary. She also volunteered for Frederick County Foster Care, Pet Partners Therapy and with the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Department.
