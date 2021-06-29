WINCHESTER — A medical malpractice claim filed by a man who said his wife suffered an excruciating death at Blue Ridge Hospice was dismissed in Winchester Circuit Court Monday, but a breach-of-contract claim survived.
Sandra Jackson Jenny, 68, had terminal breast cancer when she was admitted to the hospice on Sept. 17, 2017. Jackson, a former Clarke County Public Schools teacher, died on Sept. 25, 2017.
The lawsuit, filed in September by Brian Paul Jenny, describes his wife of 42 years as suffering agonizing pain due to callous treatment by two nurses and the hospice's refusal to adequately sedate her. Jenny said Blue Ridge Hospice refused to provide the names of the nurses, who he said were not properly trained in hospice care. He said training is mandated because the hospice is Medicaid-certified.
"Plaintiffs fully understand the institutional and legal concerns respecting the acceleration or hastening of a patient's death," Jenny wrote. "But it appeared that Sandra was being kept conscious and partially conscious, solely to extend her life for additional long hours and days, thereby forcing a sweet, loving, frail woman to endure the unendurable: grueling end-of-life and pointless pain."
Jenny said several nurses at the hospice were gentle with his wife, but the defendant he labeled Nurse A yanked his wife's head up and squeezed her jaw shut when administering oral morphine. He said Nurse A and the second defendant, Nurse B, roughly rolled over his wife when turning her in bed to prevent bedsores.
"These actions were unskilled, imprecise [and] obviously painful to the patient " wrote Jenny, an attorney in the District of Columbia who said he hasn't practiced law in 15 years. "They amounted to medical malpractice, particularly so given their patient's dying status and the state of her pain."
Jenny wrote that when his wife died, the nurses refused to let him stay with her body overnight until his son could visit in the morning and see his mother one last time. The 72-year-old Jenny, who walks with a cane, said Nurse A called the police on him and shoved him out the door of the hospice rather than let him wait for a taxi inside.
On Monday, Jenny grew emotional as he described his wife's treatment to Judge Alexander R. Iden. He said Shenandoah Oncology, a cancer treatment center, had prescribed a cocktail of drugs his wife was to take at Blue Ridge Hospice, but Blue Ridge staff didn't allow her to take it after being admitted.
"She was the toughest person I've ever met, but she needed pain medication to help her die and she didn't receive it. There was no reason for that," Jenny said. "I was tempted to kill her myself because of the pain she was in."
Iden dismissed the malpractice claim due to a technicality: Jenny filed the suit within the statute of limitations, but he hadn't been named administrator of his wife's estate at the time.
"It is a technicality, but it is a technicality enshrined by law," Iden said. "The statute of limitations is a very strict and unforgiving mistress."
Iden, who expressed sympathy for Jenny's loss, gave him 21 days to file an amended complaint providing more details about the breach-of-contract claim. Jenny contends hospice had agreed to the drug cocktail, but reneged on it. He argued that the allegedly substandard care was a breach of contract.
"I just want to resolve this so nobody goes through this again," Jenny said.
Reached after the hearing, Cheryl Freed Hamilton, Blue Ridge Hospice CEO, wouldn't comment on whether the nurses in the lawsuit are still employed at the hospice or if they had been re-trained. Hamilton noted she was hired in January, more than three years after the alleged mistreatment.
Blue Ridge Hospice, an eight-bed nonprofit facility at 333 W. Cork St., opened in 1981. Besides treatment at the facility, Blue Ridge Hospice cares for about 210 patients in their homes or nursing homes. It is overseen by the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Licensure and Certification.
