Winchester Public Schools will present the musical “Mamma Mia!” this weekend in the Patsy Cline Auditorium at Handley High School. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. Based on the songs of ABBA, the music and lyrics were created Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, former band members, with some songs by Stig Anderson. Book by Catherine Johnson.
