WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of biting, choking and repeatedly headbutting a woman in a domestic dispute Friday.
Police were called to the home of Taylor Wayne Baker at 8:01 p.m. Deputy Jared K. Repass wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman had to be hospitalized for her injuries. They included a swollen left eye and marks on her head and throat.
The woman said she and Baker were watching television when he attacked her. She said he choked her and held her head down in a sink. When she tried to break free, she said he bit her hand and then threw her down and headbutted her about 10 times.
Repass wrote that Baker was bleeding from his forehead and hands, smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech. After being advised of his Miranda right against self-incrimination, Baker said he couldn't remember what happened and repeatedly apologized, according to Repass.
Baker, 28, was charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery of a family member and strangulation. He is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 2 p.m. on May 24 and was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Detention Center on Tuesday night.
(2) comments
Wonder if they were watching WWE Friday Night Smackdown and he wanted to role play? What a loser, beating up a woman.
That's why women should take up karate and then she could have knocked his teeth out. LADIES, DO NOT PUT UP WITH BEING BEATEN UP.
